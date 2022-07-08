Can Coach Gopichand Find Solution To PV Sindhu's Persistent Problems Against Tai Tzu-ying

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu ended her Malaysia Masters 2022 campaign on Friday, following a 13-21, 21-12, 12-21 loss against former World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying. Interestingly, this was Sindhu’s sixth loss in a row against the Taiwanese player. At the same time, this was her second loss to Tai in the space of two weeks, as she earlier lost to her in the Malaysia Open 2022 quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team, Pullela Gopichand had earlier revealed his thoughts on Sindhu’s persistent problems against Tai Tzu and said he wants to find out Sindhu’s problems against Tai and help her sort them out. It is pertinent to mention that this was Sindhu’s 16th loss overall to the Taiwanese badminton star. Sindhu has returned with only five wins so far in her career against the opponent.

What has been said?

Revealing his thoughts about Sindhu after the Malaysia Open match, Gopichand said, “We will work on this definitely, she's a very good player, and Tai Tzu is equally good. We will plan accordingly so that she's able to reverse the losses in the near future. We will be talking to coach Park and find out what the problems are. She is a strong player over the years, she's experienced. I'm sure she will come back strongly in a few weeks."

Having said that, the Thomas Cup 2022 gold medalist Prannoy HS is slated to lock horns against Kanta Tsuneyama in the men’s singles quarter-final, later in the day. Prannoy qualified for the quarter-finals after earning a 21-19, 21-16 win over Taiwan’s Tzu Wei Wang on Thursday. Meanwhile, other male players like B Praneeth Sai, and Parupalli Kashyap exit the tournament on Thursday, after losing their respective games.

Indian shuttlers gear up for Commonwealth Games 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian badminton stars will be now gearing up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held later this month. The Indian shuttlers notably returned with a total of six medals during the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games at Goldcoast. India’s medal tally at the prestigious games consisted to two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal. Thomas Cup 2022 winners Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scripted history in the 2018 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first-ever Indian pair to clinch a silver medal at the event.

(Image: @BAI_Media/Twitter/PTI)