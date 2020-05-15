Carolina Marin Admits Mental Battle To Make Comeback In Badminton Post COVID-19

It's been close to two months since sporting activities all around the world crashed to a halt courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. All BWF tournaments have been suspended since mid-March including the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cups that have been postponed to later in the year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Badminton stars have been forced to stay indoors with lockdowns imposed in most nations across the globe and Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin believes it will be a difficult mental battle for players to step on the court again.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Reveals New, Little-known Workout Partner During Lockdown Who Keeps Her Fit

Coronavirus Spain: Carolina Marin appreciates spending time with family amidst lockdown

In an interview with The Times of India, Carolina Marin spoke about the coronavirus Spain crisis, the Olympics postponement and the mental aspect of the sport resuming after the lockdown. Shedding more light on the coronavirus Spain situation, Carolina Marin said that things were slowly improving in her country and the situation in her hometown Andalucia is far better than that in Madrid and Barcelona. The former World No. 1 in the BWF rankings revealed she was in Birmingham for the All England Open and was ready to fly to India for the Indian Open before the tournament was cancelled. However, Carolina Marin added that while the situation is difficult, she is appreciating the time she is getting to spend with her family.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Emphasises On Teamwork Between Coaches, Parents And Administrators

I am glad to inform you that the premiere of '𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶́𝗻: 𝗣𝘂𝗲𝗱𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼 𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝗲𝗱𝗼' will be presented this year by @PrimeVideoES and produced by @atreStudios I hope you can enjoy watching it! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xuAUYRPSwi — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) May 13, 2020

Coronavirus Spain: Carolina Marin believes restart will be mentally challenging

Speaking about the Olympics postponement, PV Sindhu's long-time rival Carolina Marin said that she hoped for the Olympics to get postponed as she feared the pandemic wouldn't be under control. Carolina Marin said that each country had a different situation with the possibility of returning to high-performing centres so it wasn't fair for all athletes. Carolina Marin added that the lockdown will affect athlete mentality and it will be a tough battle to return to the court. The former World No. 1 in the BWF rankings believes with the situation out of athletes' control, it could create a lot of anxiety.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Says Was Desperate To Win World C'ships As Fans Started Calling Her 'silver Sindhu'

Also Read: BWF Names PV Sindhu As An Ambassador For Its 'i Am Badminton' Campaign