Carolina Marin's Documentary Follows "extraordinary Journey" To 2016 Olympic Gold Win

A documentary chronicling Carolina Marin and her career will soon be released. The documentary is called ‘Carolina Marín: I can because I think I can’ and will be released by Amazon Prime Video. The documentary will show moments from her life that helped her become badminton's world champion and win the Olympic gold in 2016.

Os dejo un pequeño adelanto de #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo 😊

Próximamente en @PrimeVideoES 🎬



Here is the teaser of #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo 😊

Soon at @PrimeVideo 🎬 pic.twitter.com/OHxpec6A8L — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) August 11, 2020

Marin shared the trailer of the documentary on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) on her Twitter account. The documentary will be in Spanish, while subtitles for many languages will be available. The short one minute trailer features Marin, while her coach Fernando Rivas speaks about her choosing to live the extraordinary life of a world champion and Olympic gold medalist.

While Rivas speaks, the video shifts to shots of Marin training, playing and a clip of her having fun with friends. Towards the end, the trailer includes clips of her after winning her gold medal.

When will the Carolina Marin documentary be released?

Along with Amazon Prime Video, the documentary will also be produced by Atresmedia Studio. While the first teaser has been released, no release date for the documentary has been provided. The Andalusian shuttler's documentary will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Spain. In total, four 30-minute chapters will be released, each covering different aspects of her journey.

The documentary is named on her motto "I can because I think I can", and will also show her recovering from a devastating ligament rupture in her right knee in 2019. Along with the injury, they will also show fans her return to the game during the Vietnam Open. Marin injured herself during the 2019 Indonesia Masters against Saina Nehwal.

Last September, Marin spoke about how difficult her injury was and she is currently training to win another gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She resumed training in Madrid in June and will also be aiming to reclaim the World Championship title next year.

Carolina Marin's rivalry with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu and Marin have faced each other 14 times, where the Spanish shuttler leads with an 8-6 record. Marin has beat Sindhu during the 2018 World Championships final 19–21, 21–12, 21–15 after the famous Rio 2016 final, where Marin beat Sindhu. On the other hand, Marin holds a 7-6 head-to-head record against Nehwal, whom she has defeated in 2015 to bag the world title.

