India scripted history on Sunday by defeating Indonesia 3-0 in the finals and winning maiden Thomas Cup title in 73 years. Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, accompanied by his doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the Thomas Cup finals and handed India a 2-0 lead. Shortly after India's Thomas Cup win, PM Narendra Modi had personally dialed the Indian squad after their win and extended his congratulations.

Shedding light on PM Modi’s call, Chirag Shetty said, “The moment we got down from our podium, he called us, the ten of us. He spoke to all of us. He congratulated us, I think I have never heard of a country’s Prime Minister doing that for their team. I think it really motivates you to a whole new level. It's not the first time we spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he have spoken to him before as well and it always motivates us”. Chirag added, “I think it was great that he could actually speak to us in his tight schedule”.

Reiterating partner Chirag's thoughts, Satwiksairaj said, "It was great. Just when we were taking selfies on the court, we were told that PM Modi Sir would dial us shortly. It is really amazing of him. We spoke for about ten minutes. He remembered all our names. It is a great feeling."

On Sunday, PM Modi also shared the video of the players talking to him, on his official Twitter handle, with the caption, “A special interaction with our badminton champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud”. Watch PM Modi’s interaction with the Team India players:



On being asked about his message to the entire country, Chirag said, "Like Satwik said before, we have always dreamt of winning Thomas Cup. If we can do it, anybody can. We, as Indians, have all the abilities, and I think if we dare to dream, anything can be achieved. My message to the youngsters is to dream big, to work towards the dreams, and make them a reality. This is only a start. We will become a powerhouse soon not just in badminton, but all sports."

The final tie against Indonesia started for India with Lakshya Sen's win before the duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match, and Kidambi Srikanth won the men’s singles match to secure the win. The Indian team also received a reward of INR 1 crore for their heroic feat and bringing glory to the nation.