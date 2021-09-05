CM Yogi Dials Silver Medalist & DM Suhas Yathiraj; Lauds His Tokyo Feat & COVID Management

Team India on Sunday ended their Tokyo Paralympics on a high note as the athletes won a total of 19 medals for their country, which is its highest till now. Indian shuttler-cum-bureaucrat Suhas Yathiraj on Sunday won silver after he lost his Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Singles SL4 Final to France's Lucas Mazur. Suhas Yathiraj, Noida District Magistrate, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Lucas Mazur of France.

Impressed with Suhas Yathiraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath dialled the IAS officer and hailed him for his exemplary work for his exemplary performance in both administrations and at Tokyo Paralympics. Talking to the 38-year-old para-athlete, CM Yogi said that winning a silver medal and handling the administration at the same time is quite a big achievement. He also expressed his gratitude to Suhas for the COVID management in Gautam Budh Nagar Nagar during the early phase of COVID.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also announced that the state government will organise a felicitation ceremony for the para-athletes of the state and invited Suhas over the phone. Earlier, PM Modi also held a telephonic conversation with Suhas.

A computer engineer, Suhas became an IAS officer in 2007 and was at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as Noida's DM.

Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Lucas Mazur started on a good note with an early lead of 4-3 in the first game before Suhas made a brilliant comeback to take a 11-8 lead in the first game. Suhas, who is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre ensured that he did not lose his rhythm going forward and continued his splendid show to win the first set 21-15.

However, Mazur staged a fightback in the second game with a 7-6 lead but Yathiraj proved to be too good for him over there as well as he took control in what was indeed a close game but, unfortunately, he had no answers to the Frenchman's serves towards the end as Mazur won the second game 21-17 to take it to the decider.

In the third and final set, it was Suhas Yathiraj who started on a stronger note with an early three-point lead before Lucas Mazur also added some points to his tally to keep his as well as his country's gold medal hopes alive. Nonetheless, it was Lucas who held on to his nerves and thereby, won the contest 21-15.

(Image Credits: PTI)