Deaflympics: Shuttlers Jerlin Jayaratchagan-Abhinav Sharma Win India's 7th Gold Medal

India’s badminton duo of Jerlin Jayaratchagan and Abhinav Sharma picked up a 21-14, 21-7 win over Malaysia’s Edmund Seng Keong Teo and Wei Ying Boon in the mixed double final of the Deaflympics 2021 on Thursday. The duo picked up India’s seventh gold medal at the event. The Deaflympics 2021 is currently underway at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil and has seen many notable performances so far. At the same time, India’s Olympian Diksha Dagar also won a gold medal on Wednesday in the Golf finals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abhinav Sharma won the bronze medal in the third/fourth place match in the men’s singles badminton event after earning a 21-16, 21-6 win over Lithuania's I Reznikas. At the same time, Jerlin won her first gold medal at the event by winning the women’s singles badminton final. The Sports Authority of India, took to its official Twitter handle to celebrate India’s massive feat at the Deaflympics and also congratulated all the winners.

“Presenting India's 7th GOLD Medalists at Brazil #Deaflympics2021 India’s badminton duo Jerlin / Abhinav put up a commendable performance to WIN the gold medal after defeating Malaysia's Boon/ Teo (21-14, 21-7) in the gold medal match. Heartiest congratulations to the duo,” SAI wrote on Twitter.

🥁🥁🥁



Presenting India's 7️⃣th GOLD Medalists at Brazil 🇧🇷 #Deaflympics2021



🇮🇳's 🏸 duo Jerlin / Abhinav put up a commendable performance to WIN 🥇after defeating 🇲🇾's Boon/ Teo (21-14, 21-7) in the gold medal match 😃



Heartiest congratulations to the duo 💐🎊#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/YCaD6iIl2W — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 12, 2022

At the same time, the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports Government of India also took to their Koo handle and said, “GOLD🥇for INDIA at Brazil #Deaflympics2021!! Great performance by Jerlin & Abhinav in the Badminton Mixed Doubles event! 😍The duo defeated Malaysia’s Boon & Teo (21-14, 21-7)”.

Congratulating Deeksha Dagar for her feat, the Twitter handle of SAI said, “GOLD for DIKSHA Our Champion @DikshaDagar who won silver medal in 2017 #Deaflympics has upgraded her medal to gold at Brazil #Deaflympics2021 #TOPScheme golfer Diksha defeated AG Johnson in the Finals to achieve this feat. Huge congratulations Proud of you!”

GOLD 🥇 for DIKSHA 🤩



Our Champion🏌️‍♀️ @DikshaDagar who won 🥈 in 2017 #Deaflympics has upgraded her medal to 🥇at 🇧🇷 #Deaflympics2021 😎#TOPScheme🏌‍♀️⛳️ Diksha defeated 🇺🇸's AG Johnson in the Finals to achieve this feat 🙂



Huge congratulations 🎊 👏

Proud of you!#JeetKaJazba pic.twitter.com/384xd75Ke8 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 11, 2022

A look at all the medal winners for India in Deaflympics 2021

Meanwhile, India has earned a total of 10 medals so far in the Deaflympics 2021. Shooters Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini opened the medal tally for India by winning the gold and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10m air rifle event. The Indian Badminton team won the gold medal in the mixed team badminton event, while Vedika Sharma won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. At the same time, Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesha Deshmukh picked up a gold in the Mixed team 10m air rifle event.