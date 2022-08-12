EXCLUSIVE | Winning Medal For India Was More Important, So Left The Pain Behind: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu completed a full set of medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) after winning the gold medal in the recent edition in Birmingham. CWG 2022 gold was Sindhu's first in the last three editions having previously won the bronze medal in the 2014 edition and followed it up with a silver medal at Gold Coast in 2018. The double Olympic medalist spoke exclusively to Republic TV about her recent achievement, dealing with pressure and how her family has played a huge role in her career.

I wanted this medal for a long time and finally got one for the country: PV Sindhu

The gold was due for the last eight years and Sindhu finally managed to bag it in CWG 2022. In Glasgow CWG back in 2014, PV Sindhu lost to Michelle Li in the semi-final and had to settle for the bronze, while in Gold Coast the shuttler lost to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final. Sindhu had her ankle strapped during the final having suffered an injury before the big final. Recollecting the entire episode she said, "It was hard since it was on my foot and there was a pain but for me the match was important and I left the pain behind since I wanted to play for my country. I wanted this medal for a long time and finally got one for the country. There is a little stress but resting should be fine".

Talking about the pressure and responsibility Sindhu added, "Responsibility is always going to be there, the pressure is always going to be there but it is important that when you go onto the court you give your best and play your game rather than thinking about what people want. Expectations are a lot more and to keep up to the expectation you just have to go there and play your hundred per cent and it's not that you are playing for them but you are playing for yourself and you need to give a hundred per cent to go further and it is not only good for you but for people who are expecting a lot more".

PV SINDHU ON REPUBLIC



My inspiration is my Dad. He used to play Volleyball. He travels with me. He's my inspiration. And in Badminton, my idol is Lin Dan: @Pvsindhu1 speaks to Republic after her Gold medal at the CWG 2022 https://t.co/Zb8AWGQeIy pic.twitter.com/bQzpjdsile — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2022

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu talks about staying focused despite the pain in her foot

PV Sindhu had to fight through the pain in order to beat Michelle Li and capture the CWG 2022 gold medal in singles competition. Sindhu during the interview acknowledged the crowd support and how it boosted her confidence. She said, "Before the match, everybody will be nervous and tensed but it was a mixed emotion out there because it was a final and both of us want to win. It was important that I had to be focused and despite the pain in my foot it was important to leave that pain behind and focus on what needs to be done. I had to give my 100 per cent no matter what and I gave my 100 per cent. Also while playing the match the crowd was fantastic they supported me throughout the time even though i tend to lose 3 or 4 points but they gave me a boost that I can come back and that helped me a lot. I am happy that the crowd was always there and I am thankful to them."

PV Sindhu talks about early struggles and parents sacrifices

PV Sindhu's journey to the top wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts and sacrifices her parents made through the long years of her training. Talking about early struggles she said, "When I started my parents sacrificed a lot and that is why I am here today. We were far from the academy and we had to travel 34km morning and evening. Both of them worked in railways and had to give up their job. We shifted closer to the stadium so that it can be easy for me. These are a few sacrifices they have done which have brought me here. Parents' support is the most important thing and even my sister was there to help me so each and everyone made their sacrifices and i would dedicate everything to them just that it is because of them that I am here today."

PV Sindhu on her role model and takeaways from CWG events

Sindhu considers her father as her role model and looks up to Chined badminton legend Lin Dan as her idol in badminton. The Indian shuttle has gone from strength to strength in every edition of CWG in order to reach the top. Speaking of her journey she said, "My inspiration is my dad who used to play volleyball and in badminton, my inspiration is Lin Dan I have watched him play. Each time I have been improving and each time there were changes in the game and when it comes to strategy or anything, I would say because it comes once in four years and those four years you improve yourself and learn something or other. From then till now game, I have changed a lot and thinking wise has also changed a lot so each and every Commonwealth I have learnt some experience, some skill and strategies that we discuss with our coach on how to play."