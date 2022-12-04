FIR Filed Against Arjuna Awardee Lakshya Sen For Alleged Age Fraud

India's top-ranked men's singles badminton star Lakshya Sen has reportedly been alleged of age fraud to gain the chance of competing in age-restricted tournaments while competing at the junior level. The Arjuna awardee now competes at the senior level, where he has become one of the top badminton stars in the country.

FIR filed against Lakshya Sen for age fraud

The Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against Lakshya Sen and a coach from his badminton academy after a complaint was made by Nagaraja MG, who also runs an academy in the city. This massive development has come after a local court directed the local police to investigate the allegation against the Commonwealth Games gold medallist. The FIR filed also includes the names of the player's father, brother and mother.

According to reports, Nagaraja has shockingly alleged that Sen's coach colluded with the players' parents to forge his age to have an opportunity of competing in age-restricted tournaments. The report adds that even though the official records state that Lakshya was born in 2001, Nagaraja has alleged that the Arjuna awardee was born in 1998.

Based on the information provided by Nagaraja, a case has been registered under various IPC sections that include 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged record). The Bengaluru police are currently investigating the matter.