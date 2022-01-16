16-year-old Indian badminton player Tasnim Mir spoke to Republic TV on Sunday, after scripting history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian to claim the No. 1 spot in the Badminton World Federation Junior Women’s World Rankings in the under-19 singles category.

The badminton prodigy who hails from the city of Mehsana in Gujarat achieved a feat that experienced campaigners like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu could not accomplish in their careers. Meanwhile, during the exclusive interview on Sunday, Tasnim spoke about the different aspects of her career.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tasnim revealed she now focuses on the senior level as she wants to play more often in international tournaments. Revealing thoughts on her incredible feat, the two-time Asian champion in the singles category,

Tasnim said, "I feel great on becoming the world no. 1 in junior rankings and making the whole country proud."

Speaking about her phenomenal show in 2021, she said, "2021 was very good for me as I won many tournaments, specifically at France, Belgium, and Bulgaria. This year I wasn’t playing the juniors and participated in the senior tournament instead, and I lost in the pre-quarters there in Bangladesh."

Tasnim Mir on the contribution of her parents

Revealing her parents' and coach's contribution behind her success in the junior level, Tasnim said, "Yes my parents and coaches have been very supportive of me reaching this level. When I started playing, my father was my coach and I have been trained well by him from my childhood onwards. After that, we didn’t have a good level of practice and players in Mehsana, I went to practice at the Gopichand Academy for two years. Since then, I have been practicing at Assam for four years now under the Indonesian coach."

The young tennis star also revealed that the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also comes to play in the training center at Assam.

Tasnim Mir on her goal to represent India in the Olympics

Tasnim also spoke about her goal to represent India is the epitome of sports events, the Olympics. "My focus right now is on senior-level because I want to play more international tournaments. I will try to rise in the rankings in the senior level so that I can represent India in the Olympics," she said.

The Indian badminton prodigy also gave insights into to her daily routine and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on her training. "My daily routine consists of practicing for six to seven hours and I give the maximum time to badminton. My routine has been the same since my childhood. I faced a lot of problems in the first wave of Covid-19 as we couldn’t practice. We had to train a lot at home, but this time around there was no hindrance in training," she added.

The 16-year-old reached the no. 1 spot in the BWF junior rankings as a reward for her stellar run last year when she secured titles in three junior international tournaments and jumped three places to grab the top position.

Image: Facebook-@Tasnim Mir