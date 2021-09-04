Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat Reveals He 'devised Strategy' To Win Tokyo Paralympics Final

Pramod Bhagat scripted history on Saturday as he became the first shuttler to win a gold medal at a Paralympics event. The Indian Paralympian defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 to clinch gold. On achieving this historic feat, Bhagat said it 'is a moment to cherish' for him.

Pramod Bhagat reflects on winning the gold medal for India

Pramod Bhagat became the first shuttler to win the elusive gold medal at a Paralympics event as the badminton events made their debut in Tokyo this year. It was not easy for Bhagat who had to revise his strategy against Daniel Bethell after losing to the latter in the past. According to PTI, Bhagat said, "I played the same opponent in Japan two years ago, and I lost. That was a learning opportunity for me. Today it was the same stadium and the same environment, and I devised a strategy to win. I was very determined." As a result of this win, the Indian Paralympian avenged his loss to Bethell after having lost to him at the Japan Para-Badminton International event in November 2019.

While reflecting on what winning the gold medal meant to him and the country, he said, "This is a very proud moment for me. I'm representing the Indian badminton community and India as a whole. This is the first time that para-badminton is appearing in the Paralympics, and winning the first gold medal for India is a moment to cherish for me."

Pramod Bhagat to play for the bronze medal in mixed doubles

After winning a historic gold medal, Pramod Bhagat could sure add a bronze medal to his laurels. Bhagat is set to play alongside Palak Kohli in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class against the Japanese pairing of Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino on Sunday. The Indian pair had earlier lost their semi-final to the Indonesian pair of Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri Oktila 3-21 15-21.

Pramod Bhagat's staggering achievements

Pramod Bhagat began playing badminton after watching his neighbours play the sport. From competing against able-bodied players initially, he eventually began playing competitive para-badminton in 2006. From that point onwards, Bhagat has had a historic career to remember that does not seem to stop anytime soon as the medals continue to increase for the 33-year-old. Other than being a top-ranked player, he has won 45 international medals that include four world championship gold medals, and a gold and a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games. In 2019, he was also awarded the Arjuna Award and Biju Patnaik Award for Excellence in Sports in India.