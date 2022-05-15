Indian badminton legend and chief national coach of the Indian badminton team, Pullela Gopichand, spoke to Republic TV and gave his first view on India’s historic feat at the Thomas Cup 2022. India defeated 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals and picked up its first title in the tournament's history.

The day started with Lakshya Sen’s win before the duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match. Kidambi Srikanth then won his singles bout and took India to glory.

"This victory is as big as it gets," says Gopichand

“I think it’s a huge huge victory for all of us in Indian sport and in India, I think this victory is as big as it gets. To win a Thomas Cup for a badminton nation is something very big and it's really fantastic to see the entire team rally together day after day and actually pull out such great wins. And it’s great to hear out honourable Sports Minister and our PM talk about it and announce the prizes but also I think the support of the government and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has been something fantastic,” Pullela Gopichand said.

Revealing his thoughts on India winning all the 14 matches and the strength that they displayed by doing so, the national coach further thanked the support staff and other team members who made sure the team recovered well after games.

"I think overall thanks to the entire support team who have been actually out there, the physio, coaches and trainers who actually ensure that the team is not only playing well but also recovering well for the next matches," he said.

“And each of those members have contributed positively to ensure that the entire team of players are recovering for the next matches,” Gopichand added.

He also mentioned the hardships of the sport by saying that badminton is a very physical to actually play day after day and said he is proud of the efforts by all team members.

En route to its maiden Thomas Cup title, India defeated heavyweights of the game like Indonesia, Denmark, and Malaysia, who are multiple-time champions of the tournament. India stormed into the finals of Thomas Cup 2022 after winning 3-2 against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday. On Thursday, India claimed a 3-2 victory over Malaysia to seal a semi-final berth.

Image: @BAI_Media/@Media_SAI/Twitter