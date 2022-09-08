HS Prannoy Becomes World No.1 In BWF World Tour Rankings, Pips Viktor Axelsen

30-year-old HS Prannoy is moving from strength to strength as his quarter-final finish at the Japan Open has helped him move to the top of the BWF Rankings. He has registered the maximum number of points in the race to Guangzhou rankings and is one ahead of reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen.

HS Prannoy is world no.1 in BWF rankings

Prannoy's consistency helps him claim world no. 1

While HS Prannoy has not won a title this year, it is his outstanding consistency that has seen him climb to the top of the BWF World Rankings. Over the course of the year, he has beaten several top 10 stars such as Kento Momota, Chou Tien Chen and Loh Kean Yew. Other than that, the 30-year-old also played a vital part in helping the nation lift the Thomas Cup.

With Prannoy now the world's number one player as per the BWF World Tour Rankings, he is one step closer to qualifying for the World Tour Finals. The BWF World Tour finals will this time be held in Guangzhou, China, from December 14 to 18 this year. As of September 8, 2022, Prannoy has accumulated 58,090 points on the tour and is more than 2,500 points clear of reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen.