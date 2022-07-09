HS Prannoy Vs Angus Ng Ka-long Live Stream: How To Watch Malaysia Masters Semi-final?

HS Prannoy will be eyeing for a place in the final in the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 having qualified for the semi-final match on Saturday. The Indian shuttler has entered his third semifinal of BWF events this year and will be looking to win the title in Malaysia. Prannoy next faces Angus Ng-ka Long for a place in the final.

Speaking about Prannoy's run up to the semi-final, the Indian shuttler defeated Brice Leverdez 21-19, 21-14 in the opening round. The 29-year-old then overcame Wang Tzu-wei 21-19, 21-16 in the second round before beating Kante Tsunayama 25-23, 22-20 in the quarterfinal encounter.

Angus Ng-ka Long on the other hand started his campaign with victory over Defeated Liew Daren 21-17, 21-15 before beating Mark Caliouw 21-11, 21-5 in the second round. In the quarterfinals Long defeated Chou Tien-chen 13-21, 21-12, 21-13 to reach his maiden semi-final appearance this year. Ahead of the HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long semi-final match here are the details about where to catch Malayasia Masters 2022 live streaming.

When is HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long semi-final match taking place?

The HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final match, will be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long live streaming

Coming to HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long live stream details, the semi-final match is likely to start around 1:30 PM IST.

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long watch online: Where to catch Malaysia Masters 2022 semi-final?

Badminton fans who are wondering where to watch HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long online the match will be available live on the Voot app and the BWF TV Youtube channel.

Malaysia Masters 2022: Broadcast details of the HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long quarterfinal match

Badminton fans in India who want to enjoy HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final match on TV will be able to do that by switching to Sports 18 channel.

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka-Long head to head record

HS Prannoy and Angus Ng Ka-Long will be facing each other for the ninth time with both players currently locked at 4-4. The last met these two stars met each other was at the Indonesian Open with Prannoy coming out on the top in straight games. Both players are coming into the match on the back of an impressive victory and expect the contest to be a close one.