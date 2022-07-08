HS Prannoy Vs Kanta Tsuneyama Live Stream: How To Watch Malaysia Masters 2022 Quarterfinal

Indian male shuttler HS Prannoy will have his eyes on the semi-final spot when he faces Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in his quarterfinal match of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 tournament. After getting knocked out from the quarterfinal at Malaysia Open last week, the Indian shuttler looked good in the tournament so far and defeated world No. 16 Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 21-16 in his quarter-final clash.

Kanta Tsuneyama from Japan will be coming into this match full of confidence having knocked out his countryman and World No 1 Kento Momota in the second round. Tsuneyama ranked 14th in the world, beat Momota 21-15, 21-16 in an encounter which lasted for about 50 minutes. Before Momota, Tsuneyama defeated China’s Zhao Junpeng in the first round in straight games. Ahead of the HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama quarterfinal match here are the details about where to catch HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama live stream.

When is HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama's quarter-final match taking place?

The HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final clash, will be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama live stream details

Coming to HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama live stream details the contest between both the players is likely to start around 3:10 PM IST.

HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama watch online: Details about which platform will show Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final?

Badminton fans who are wondering where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama online the match will be available live on the Voot app and the BWF TV Youtube channel.

Malaysia Masters 2022: Broadcast details of the HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama quarterfinal match

Badminton fans in India who want to enjoy HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama Malaysia Masters 2022 quarter-final match on TV will be able to do that by switching to Sports 18 channel.

HS Prannoy vs Kanta Tsuneyama head-to-head record

Before the Malaysian Master 2022 quarterfinal encounter, HS Prannoy and Kanta Tsuneyama have faced each other four times in their career. Currently, Prannoy is leading the head-to-head record 2-1. Coming to the previous meeting both players faced each other two years ago at the Malaysia Masters with Prannoy winning the match in straight games.