HS Prannoy Vs Rasmus Gemke Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Indonesia Open Match Live

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy is all set to lock horns against Rasmus Gemke in the quarter-final stage of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022. The match is scheduled to commence at 4:50 p.m. IST on June 17. The last time HS Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke clashed against each other was during the 2022 Thomas Cup in May. Prannoy had emerged victorious on that occasion. Both players have played a total of four matches against each other with a head-to-head record of two games each.

HS Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke: Where to watch the Indonesia Open match in India?

Network 18 Group has the rights to broadcast the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022 in India. Badminton fans in the country can tune in to Sports 18 to watch the live coverage of the tournament. For online audiences, the match between HS Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke will be live-streamed on Voot. The match will also be live-streamed on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

HS Prannoy kickstarted his Indonesia Open 2022 campaign by beating his compatriot Lakshya Sen in Round 1 of the competition. Prannoy then went on to defeat Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long to advance to the quarter-final stage.

A total of 6 singles players and 6 doubles pairs are representing India at the Indonesia Open 2022. Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan, Ashna Roy, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Bhat, and Shikha Gautam are among those who are representing India at the event. PV Sindhu is the only women's singles player for India at the competition.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist was knocked out in the opening round on Tuesday after she lost her match to China's He Bing Jiao. Doubles pair Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were also eliminated in the first round after they lost to China’s Zhang Shuxian and Zheng. Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy were able to advance to the second round but were knocked out after losing to China's Qing Chen and Yi Fan.

Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayan and Ashna Roy also lost in the opening round of the competition. Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth suffered a shocking defeat against lower-ranked Brice Leverdez in the first round.

Image: PTI/AP