'I Want To Sleep But..': Elated HS Prannoy Shares Image Of Historic Thomas Cup Gold Medal

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday night and shared a picture of the historic Thomas Cup 2022 gold medal which the Indian side earned in style. Earlier in the day, the India men’s badminton team scripted a 3-0 historic victory over Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final for the first time in 73 years. India earned their maiden title in the prestigious tournament after Prannoy played deciding games for the team on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Prannoy shared a picture of him holding the gold medal in the bed and said he is having a hard time sleeping as India has become the World Champions. “I want to sleep but I am not able to becauseeeeeeeeeeeeeee we are Worldddddd Championsssssss,” Prannoy wrote on Twitter. The 29-year-old defeated Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8 in the quarterfinals before dominating Rasmus Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 in the semis and thereby helping India seal 3-2 wins in both ties.

Chirag Shetty responds to HS Prannoy

Prannoy’s tweet received a response from his fellow teammate, Chirag Shetty, as well. Proudly displaying his own gold medal, Chirag replied, “Same here Mamaaaa!”. Pairing up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag helped India to take their lead to 2-0 in the finals after defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the doubles game. They earlier earned a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo also won against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen 21-18, 21-23, and 22-20 in the semis.

India triumphs in Thomas Cup 2022 in fashion

On Sunday, May 15, India cruised to the 3-0 victory as Kidambi Srikanth triumphed over Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in the second singles match in the finals. 20-year-old shuttler Lakshya Sen earlier gave India a 1-0 lead by defeating Anthony Ginting in three sets. Sen lost the first set 8-21 and made an incredible comeback to end up winning 21-17, 21-16 in the next two sets. The Indian team also consisted of the doubles duos of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan Goud, alongside Priyanshu Rajawat also played important roles in India's mega win. These players were selected for the tournament through the Badminton Association of India (BAI) National selection trials.

(Image: @PRANNOYHSPRI/@IndiainGuyana/Twitter)