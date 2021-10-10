India At Thomas And Uber Cup 2021: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming & Timings

Some of the top Indian badminton stars like Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and the top doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be back on the court when they represent the country in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 which will take place in Aarhus, Denmark. The tournament is scheduled to start on October 9. Having made an early exit from the Sudiram Cup last month, India will be eager to put up a better show in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021. Today we look at the Indian squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2021, groups and timings of the matches.

All you need to know about Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 live streaming

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports channel in India. Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app. The Thomas cup matches are scheduled to start from10:30 PM IST onwards. The Uber Cup matches will start from 12:00 PM IST onwards.

India's schedule at Thomas and Uber Cup 2021

When will the India men's badminton team play Thomas Cup matches?

The Men's team will start their campaign on October 10 when they take on the Netherlands. India's next opponent in the group will be against Tahiti on October 12. The final match will be against China on October 14.

When will the India Women's badminton team play Uber Cup matches?

The Women's team are currently playing their first match in Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 against Spain (October 10). The second match in the competition will be against Scotland on October 12, while the final match will be against Thailand on October 13.

Format of Thomas and Uber Cup 2021

The Thomas Cup, is the men’s team championship, while the Uber Cup is the Women's team championship. In the Thomas Cup event, 16 teams are divided into four groups and the Indian team are placed in Group C with defending champion China, the Netherlands and Tahiti. On the other hand in the Uber Cup India has been drawn alongside Scotland, Spain and Thailand in Group B. Indian teams for both events feature 10 players each.

Each tie at the Thomas and Uber Cup comprises three singles and two doubles matches. The first team to win three of the five matches clinches the contest. The top two countries from each group qualify for the knockout stage. The Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 ends on October 17.

Indian Squad for Thomas And Uber Cup 2021

Thomas Cup: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan.

Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Tasnim Mir, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Gayatri Gopichand.

Image: PTI