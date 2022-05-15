Last Updated:

India Is Proud Of Champions: Prez Kovind On Badminton Team's Victory At Thomas Cup

The Indian men's team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday.

President Kovind

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday congratulated the Indian badminton team for their first-ever Thomas Cup victory and said India is proud of the champions.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions," Kovind tweeted. 

