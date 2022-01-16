India Open 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Badminton Tournament Finals Live?

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 is all set for a Super Sunday as some blockbuster clashes are set for the Finals. Indian men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to battle it out for the title against Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. While 20-year-old Lakshya Sen will take on newly crowned World Champion Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final. The India Open is a part of the HSBC BWF World Tour tournament series, and the prize money is set at $400,000.

Sen made it to the finals after an intense semifinal match against Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng. The Indian shuttler had to go through all the gears as he pushed to the limit with the match ending 19-21, 21-16, 21-12. The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj and Chirag had a relatively easy match against Frenchmen Fabien Delrue and William Villeger. The Indian pair ran comfortable winners as they won 21-10, 21-18. Take a look at where to watch India Open Badminton 2022 Finals on TV and how to live stream the mega event scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Where to watch India Open Badminton 2022 Finals live on TV?

For fans who want to catch the action live on their televisions sets, they can head to the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on TV on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The coverage of the India Open Badminton 2022 Finals is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 16 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall - 1 in New Delhi. The men's doubles finals, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is expected to start not before 3:00 PM IST. The blockbuster men's final between Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew is not expected to start before 3:30 PM IST.

How to live stream the India Open 2022 Finals?

Order of play for the India Open 2022 Finals

S. No. Category Player 1 Player 2 1 Women's Doubles Benyapa Aimsaard & Nuntakarn Aimsaard Anastasiia Akchurina & Olga Morozova 2 Mixed Doubles Chen Tang Jie & Peck Yen Wei Hee Yong Kai Terry & Tan Wei Han 3 Women's Singles Supanida Katethong Busanan Ongbamrungphan 4 Men's Doubles Mohammad Ahsan & Hendra Setiawan Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 5 Men's Singles Loh Kean Yew Lakshya Sen

Image: @BAI_Media/Twitter