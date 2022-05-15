Sports Fraternity Celebrates India's Win At Thomas Cup; 'Historic Moment In Indian Sports'

The Indian men's badminton created history as the team lifted its maiden Thomas Cup after defeating favourites Indonesia in the finals of the prestigious tournament. Thomas Cup 2022, was the 73rd edition of the tournament which was hosted in Thailand. It is important to mention that India is only the 6th nation to lift the trophy whereas the other finalist Indonesia has won the tournament a record 14 times.

Thomas Cup final was no less than a rollercoaster ride as Indonesia's Jonathan Christie fought back in the final round against India's Kidambi Srikanth. Srikanth was leading when he entered the 2nd game against Christie and after a good game he defeated the Indonesian to crown India as champions. Other than Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all won their matches. Before 2022, India had never advanced further than the quarters.

In order to encourage the winners after the historic victory, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared prize money of ₹1 crore for the team. The Minister said, "proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!"

Sports personalities laud India's win in Thomas Cup 2022

After the victory in the Thomas Cup 2022, prominent sports personalities like former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Olympic medalist and shuttler Saina Nehwal, World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, Weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu along with many others joined Indians to congratulate the Indian team.

Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India 🙌🏼 🇮🇳 #ThomasCup — Wasim Jaffer

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal!

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Gautam Gambhir

A historic moment in Indian sports.

A historic moment in Indian sports.

Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on winning the #ThomasCup finals against Indonesia!! Well played boys 💪🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳

PM Modi congratulates the winners of the Thomas Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the joy of the entire nation following India's outstanding achievement in the Thomas Cup. He praised the entire group and wished them luck in their future endeavours. He ended his message by expressing his hope that the team's performance will inspire all future athletes.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi

India win the Thomas cup

Despite a poor start in the knockout rounds, Lakshya Sen came through when it counted most, giving India a 1-0 lead with an incredible comeback victory over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a magnificent display of composure and talent.

Following Sen's effort, the country's finest doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showed their toughness by saving four match points in the second game to overcome the Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in a three-set thriller. Kidambi Srikanth, the former world number one, had yet another remarkable performance in the second singles, defeating Asian Games gold medalist Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes after Team India took a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final.