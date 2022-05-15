Last Updated:

Sports Fraternity Celebrates India's Win At Thomas Cup; 'Historic Moment In Indian Sports'

Thomas Cup 2022: India defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the finals to win their first-ever title. From Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal, reactions are pouring in.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Thomas Cup 2022

IMAGE: PTI/REPUBLICWORLD/@SaniaNehwal-Facebook


The Indian men's badminton created history as the team lifted its maiden Thomas Cup after defeating favourites Indonesia in the finals of the prestigious tournament. Thomas Cup 2022, was the 73rd edition of the tournament which was hosted in Thailand. It is important to mention that India is only the 6th nation to lift the trophy whereas the other finalist Indonesia has won the tournament a record 14 times. 

Thomas Cup final was no less than a rollercoaster ride as Indonesia's Jonathan Christie fought back in the final round against India's Kidambi Srikanth. Srikanth was leading when he entered the 2nd game against Christie and after a good game he defeated the Indonesian to crown India as champions. Other than Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all won their matches. Before 2022, India had never advanced further than the quarters.

In order to encourage the winners after the historic victory, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared prize money of ₹1 crore for the team. The Minister said, "proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat!"  

Sports personalities laud India's win in Thomas Cup 2022

After the victory in the Thomas Cup 2022, prominent sports personalities like former Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, Olympic medalist and shuttler Saina Nehwal, World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh, Weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu along with many others joined Indians to congratulate the Indian team.

PM Modi congratulates the winners of the Thomas Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the joy of the entire nation following India's outstanding achievement in the Thomas Cup. He praised the entire group and wished them luck in their future endeavours. He ended his message by expressing his hope that the team's performance will inspire all future athletes.

India win the Thomas cup

Despite a poor start in the knockout rounds, Lakshya Sen came through when it counted most, giving India a 1-0 lead with an incredible comeback victory over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a magnificent display of composure and talent.

Following Sen's effort, the country's finest doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy showed their toughness by saving four match points in the second game to overcome the Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in a three-set thriller. Kidambi Srikanth, the former world number one, had yet another remarkable performance in the second singles, defeating Asian Games gold medalist Jonathan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in just 48 minutes after Team India took a 2-0 lead in the Thomas Cup final.

