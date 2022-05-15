India Wins Maiden Thomas Cup Title As Men's Badminton Team Scripts History Vs Indonesia

The India men’s badminton team has scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup 2022, by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia by a margin of 3-0 in the finals on Sunday. In the third match of the finals, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie to get India its maiden Thomas Cup title. The day started with Lakshya Sen winning the men’s singles match, while Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men’s doubles match against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) took to its official Twitter handle after India’s win and congratulated the Indian squad for making history. "HISTORY SCRIPTED Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. It's coming home!" BAI Media said. Srikanth won the thrilling singles match 21-15, 23-21 against Christie. The BWF also congratulated India on its mega win by putting up a tweet.

HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥺❤️



Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 🇮🇩 3-0 in the finals 😎



It's coming home! 🫶🏻#TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

At the same time, the Sports Authority of India also tweeted about India's historic feat and said, "HISTORIC FEAT #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (3-0) in a dominating fashion to win its st ever #ThomasCup2022 Fantastic effort from our BOYS displaying Masterclass Game & TEAM SPIRIT Job Done Guys MISSION ACHIEVED".

HISTORIC FEAT 🚨#TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) in a dominating fashion to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022 🔥🔥



Fantastic effort from our BOYS displaying Masterclass Game & TEAM SPIRIT 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️



Job Done Guys

MISSION ACHIEVED 😎#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/B5Y3n5myEk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 15, 2022

Image: @bwfmedia/@BAI_Media/Twitter