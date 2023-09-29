Last Updated:

Indian Men's Team Secures A Historic Medal After 37 Years At Asian Games

Indian men's badminton team scripted history by securing a medal at Asian Games after 37 years as they beat Nepal 3-0 in quarterfinals in Hangzhou.

Kidambi Srikanth & Lakshya Sen (Image: PTI)


Indian men's badminton team scripted history by securing a medal at the Asian Games after 37 years as they beat Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

They will face the winner between Indonesia and Korea in the semifinal for a spot in the finals.

More to follow...

