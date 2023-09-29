Indian Men's Team Secures A Historic Medal After 37 Years At Asian Games

Quick links:
Kidambi Srikanth & Lakshya Sen (Image: PTI)
Indian men's badminton team scripted history by securing a medal at the Asian Games after 37 years as they beat Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou, China on Friday.
HISTORY SCRIPTED, AGAIN 🤩🥳
🇮🇳 men’s team secures historic medal at #AsianGames after 37 years 🫡
📸: @badmintonphoto@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #TowardsAsianGlory#AsianGames2022#TeamIndia#IndiaontheRise#BadmintonTwitter#Badminton pic.twitter.com/Px9wnBpi0B— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 29, 2023
They will face the winner between Indonesia and Korea in the semifinal for a spot in the finals.
