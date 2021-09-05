Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal onSunday after he lost his Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Singles SL4 Final to France's Lucas Mazur in a pulsating contest that lasted for three whole sets.

Badminton Men's Singles Final: Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur

Lucas Mazur started on a good note with an early lead of 4-3 in the first game before Suhas made a brilliant comeback to take a 11-8 lead in the first game. Suhas, who is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre ensured that he did not lose his rhythm going forward and continued his splendid show to win the first set 21-15.

However, Mazur staged a fightback in the second game with a 7-6 lead but Yathiraj proved to be too good for him over there as well as he took control in what was indeed a close game but, unfortunately, he had no answers to the Frenchman's serves towards the end as Mazur won the second game 21-17 to take it to the decider.

In the third and final set, it was Suhas Yathiraj who started on a stronger note with an early three-point lead before Lucas Mazur also added some points to his tally to keep his as well as his country's gold medal hopes alive. Nonetheless, it was Lucas who held on to his nerves and thereby, won the contest 21-15.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: How Suhas Yathiraj confirmed yet another medal for India?

Suhas Yathiraj had assured India of yet another medal on Saturday morning when he emerged triumphant in his Men's singles SL4 semi-final clash against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan. Suhas overcame his Indonesian rival in straight sets to qualify for the gold medal match.

It was a dominant performance from Suhas Yathiraj right from the beginning as he did not lose his rhythm and comfortably won the first set 21-9. Yathiraj continued from where he had left off in the first set and never allowed his opponent to come back in the contest courtesy of some stellar performances and thus, ended up winning the second set 21-15 to earn a place in the gold medal match in just 31 minutes. to set up a high-octane gold medal match against France's Lucas Mazur.

Meanwhile, this is also the second medal won by India in badminton after Pramod Bhagat had got the better of Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the Men's Single SL3 category on Saturday evening in straight sets 21-14, 21-17 respectively.