Indian Shuttlers Make Positive Start At Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Young Indian shuttlers, including Lakshay Sharma and Anmol Kharb, made a positive start to their singles campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. In the boys' singles category, Lakshay Sharma secured a resounding 21-9 21-9 win against M Joy of Bangladesh, while Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant with a thrilling 21-14 18-21 21-19 win over Al Fajri of Indonesia.

Samarveer also exhibited his remarkable skills, securing a hard-fought 21-19 21-19 win against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. However, Dhruv faced a tough challenge against Yudai Okimoto of Japan and unfortunately succumbed to a 13-21 13-21 defeat. In the girls' singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play en route to a 21-7 21-8 win over Akansha Raj of the UAE. Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17 21-15, whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing 21-11 21-14 win against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased stellar coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong 21-17 21-8 in their opening match. The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles match later tonight. On Monday, India suffered a 1-3 loss to Indonesia in the mixed team quarterfinals. PTI ATK BS BS