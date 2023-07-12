Last Updated:

Indian Shuttlers Make Positive Start At Badminton Asia Junior Championships

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased stellar coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong 21-17 21-8 in their opening match.

Badminton News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Anmol Kharb, badminton India

Anmol Kharb during Asian Junipr Championships (Image: Twitter/@BAI_Media)


Young Indian shuttlers, including Lakshay Sharma and Anmol Kharb, made a positive start to their singles campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. In the boys' singles category, Lakshay Sharma secured a resounding 21-9 21-9 win against M Joy of Bangladesh, while Ayush Shetty emerged triumphant with a thrilling 21-14 18-21 21-19 win over Al Fajri of Indonesia.

Samarveer also exhibited his remarkable skills, securing a hard-fought 21-19 21-19 win against Awan Usman of Hong Kong. However, Dhruv faced a tough challenge against Yudai Okimoto of Japan and unfortunately succumbed to a 13-21 13-21 defeat. In the girls' singles category, Anmol Kharb displayed her class and stroke play en route to a 21-7 21-8 win over Akansha Raj of the UAE. Rakshitha Sree triumphed over Phuong Bui of Vietnam with a score of 21-17 21-15, whereas Shriyanshi Valishetty also came out on top by securing a convincing 21-11 21-14 win against Nayonika Rajesh of the UAE.

In the mixed doubles category, Arul Murugan and Srinidhi showcased stellar coordination and outplayed Deng Chi and Hoi Liu of Hong Kong 21-17 21-8 in their opening match. The duo of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma will play their round of 64 mixed doubles match later tonight. On Monday, India suffered a 1-3 loss to Indonesia in the mixed team quarterfinals. PTI ATK BS BS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT