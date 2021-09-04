India's Pramod Bhagat Clinches Gold Medal In Men's Singles Final At Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat has once again made India proud after clinching the Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympics. He played a hard-fought match and ended up defeating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain with the scoreline at 21-14, 21-17. This is India's 16th medal so far at the Paralympics making it the best ever medal tally for the country at the Games.

The match started with a nervy first set as the world number 1 Bhagat was up against world number 2 Bethell. Both going point for point but just as Bethell started taking a slight lead Bhagat turned on his A-game and raced ahead to a seven-point lead 15-8. Bethell was not giving up that easy though as pushed back a bit but Bhagat took the first set 21-14.

In the second set, the Brit started very well as he raced to a 12-4 lead. Bethell was hitting aggressive shots and making it difficult for Bhagat to settle in the match. But Bhagat gradually made his way back into the set, cutting the eight-point deficit to just one. The world No. 2 pushed ahead again by three points but Bhagat was not going to take that just standing around as he levelled the set at 15-15. And suddenly Bethell seemed to look fazed as Bhagat took the lead and won the match 21-17.

What a rally to take the first set. Pramod Bhagat is on 🔥 #ParaBadminton



Watch him LIVE 📲https://t.co/oxkt1tU6vp pic.twitter.com/0su2wKo0rW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

Bhagat's semi-final match

Pramod Bhagat had made the finals after he defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in his semi-final and the reigning world champion started on the back foot going away two points at the start. However, the para shuttler not only reduced the deficit but also staged a brilliant comeback making the opening set a one-sided contest. He eventually won the first set by a comfortable 21-11 margin.

The second was no different with Pramod Bhagat quick of the blocks and stamped his authority in the match right from the first point. The shuttler took a 7-4 lead before his Japanese rival tried his level best to stage a comeback looking to make the set a close affair. However, the Indian para shuttler ensured that he did not let his opponent dominate the game and take away the set. Bhagat fought back to close the match at 21-16 and find a spot in the final.

Image: @Media_SAI - Twitter