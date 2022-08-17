India's Sankar Muthusamy Becomes New World No. 1 In BWF Junior Men’s Singles Ranking

After India's incredibly successful campaign at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, more good news awaited badminton fans. India's upcoming shuttler Sankar Muthusamy is now ranked World No. 1 in the junior boys' singles category according to the latest junior rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The young shuttler was second in the ranking before taking the top spot.

BWF World Junior rankings: Sankar Muthusamy becomes new World No 1

Sankar Muthusamy was able to reach the top rankings after BWF decided to defreeze the rankings after a very long time. The BWF rankings were being frozen in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasnim Mir is already the top-ranked shuttler in the girls' singles division.

The 18-year-old was a champion at the 2021 Junior White Nights in Russia, after which he won the Iran Junior International Series the same year. He finished runner-up at the Uganda International tournament last year losing to fellow-Indian Varun Kapur in three games.

Sankar Muthusamy to be part of Indian's junior team for BWF World Junior Championships

Recently the Badminton Association of India (BAI) conducted trials for junior players to select the Indian team for BWF World Junior Championships. The BWF World Junior Championships are slated to take place from October 17th to 30th at the Palacio de Deportes de Santander in Spain. According to a circular from BAI ahead of the trials, the top 3 players from every singles and top 2 pairs from every doubles were set to be selected to represent India at the World Junior Championships. Here's the list of players who will be playing for India at the junior world championships.

Boys' Singles

Bharat Raghav

Sankar Muthusamy S

Ayush Shetty

Girls' Singles

Unnati Hooda

Rakshitha Sree S

Anupama Upadhyaya

Boys' Doubles

Arsh Mohammad / Abhinav Thakur

Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer

Girls' Doubles

Isharani Baruah / Devika Sihag

Shreya Balaji /Srinidhi N

Mixed Doubles

Samarveer / Radhika Sharma

Vighnesh Thathineni / Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju

The BAI is yet to confirm the list of the Indian squad for the World Junior Badminton Championships

