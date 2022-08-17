Last Updated:

India's Sankar Muthusamy Becomes New World No. 1 In BWF Junior Men’s Singles Ranking

India's rising badminton star Sankar Muthusamy was able to reach the top rankings after BWF decided to defreeze the rankings after a very long time.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Sankar Muthusamy junior World No 1

Image: aravindansamiappan/ Instagram


After India's incredibly successful campaign at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, more good news awaited badminton fans. India's upcoming shuttler Sankar Muthusamy is now ranked World No. 1 in the junior boys' singles category according to the latest junior rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The young shuttler was second in the ranking before taking the top spot.

BWF World Junior rankings: Sankar Muthusamy becomes new World No 1

Sankar Muthusamy was able to reach the top rankings after BWF decided to defreeze the rankings after a very long time. The BWF rankings were being frozen in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasnim Mir is already the top-ranked shuttler in the girls' singles division. 

BWF Junior rankings

The 18-year-old was a champion at the 2021 Junior White Nights in Russia, after which he won the Iran Junior International Series the same year. He finished runner-up at the Uganda International tournament last year losing to fellow-Indian Varun Kapur in three games.

READ | Lakshya Sen's exuberant celebration after winning CWG 2022 gold medal in Birmingham; Watch

Sankar Muthusamy to be part of Indian's junior team for BWF World Junior Championships

Recently the Badminton Association of India (BAI) conducted trials for junior players to select the Indian team for BWF World Junior Championships. The BWF World Junior Championships are slated to take place from October 17th to 30th at the Palacio de Deportes de Santander in Spain. According to a circular from BAI ahead of the trials, the top 3 players from every singles and top 2 pairs from every doubles were set to be selected to represent India at the World Junior Championships. Here's the list of players who will be playing for India at the junior world championships. 

READ | PV Sindhu narrates her journey to CWG gold amid injury; 'wanted to play for my country'

Boys' Singles

Bharat Raghav 
Sankar Muthusamy S
Ayush Shetty 

Girls' Singles
Unnati Hooda 
Rakshitha Sree S
Anupama Upadhyaya 

Boys' Doubles
Arsh Mohammad / Abhinav Thakur 
 Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer

Girls' Doubles 
Isharani Baruah / Devika Sihag 
Shreya Balaji /Srinidhi N

Mixed Doubles
Samarveer / Radhika Sharma
Vighnesh Thathineni / Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju

The BAI is yet to confirm the list of the Indian squad for the World Junior Badminton Championships
 

READ | CWG Gold medalist PV Sindhu out of badminton World Championships due to injury
READ | BWF World Championships 2022 Tokyo: Tough draw for CWG gold medallists PV Sindhu & Lakshya Sen
COMMENT