Indonesia Masters: Full Schedule, Indians In Action, Preview And Live Streaming Details

After the historic triumph at the Thomas Cup, Men's singles player Lakshya Sen resumes his season with the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament in Jakarta. Alongwith Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu will be presenting her challenge in the Women's singles category. While Lakhsya Sen ( seventh seed) is the only seeded Indian player in men's draw, PV Sindhu ( fourth seed) is the only seeded player in the women's category. The Indonesia Masters tournament is scheduled to be played from 7-12 June.

Sen who is ranked world No. 9, will take on 21st-ranked Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his opening round. Sen last faced him in the Denmark Open in 2020 when he lost his pre-quarterfinal to the home favourite. PV Sindhu on the other hand will open her campaign against world No. 22 Line Christophersen in the women’s singles category. Let's take a look at the Indonesia Masters schedule and Indonesia Masters live streaming details.

Indonesia Masters: Indian scheduled to play on Day 1

Siki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action on Day 1 of the Indonesia Masters. The Indian women's doubles pair are scheduled to play the Indonesian pair of Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose. Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will face the Indonesian pair of Pramudya Kusumwardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in their opening round.

In the qualifiers, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar took on Soong Joo Ven in the Men's Singles category. Th Indian shuttler bowed out with scores of 21-16, 9-21, 21-14. Shubhankar Dey's campaign also ended losing to Andi Fadel Muhammad 20-22, 21-10, 21-13 in the qualifiers. In Women's singles qualifiers Aakarshi Kashyap qualified for round 2 beating Sirada Roongpiboonsopit 13-21, 21-9, 21-9. In the mixed doubles category, B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa made the second round of qualifiers beating Yujiro Nishikawa and Saori Ozaki 17-21, 21-18, 21-14

Indonesia Masters live streaming: Where to catch all the live-action

The Indonesia Masters live streaming will be available on the Voot app.

Indonesia Masters: Where to watch live on television

Indonesia tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India but only from the quarter-finals stage, which will begin on June 10.

Indonesia Masters: Team India news

Saina Nehwal decided to skip the tournament citing workload management, World championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth and India’s top men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will not be part of the tournament either. HS Prannoy is also skipping the event.

India squad for Indonesia Masters

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma.

Qualifiers: Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

Qualifiers: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu

Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Ashith Surya-Vasantha Kumar-Hanumaiah Ranganatha

Women’s doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi

Mixed doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa

Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto