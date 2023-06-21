‘It’s A Mix Of Nadal & Federer’: Chirag And Satwik On Their Partnership & More | EXCLUSIVE

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the Indian badminton duo, have gained widespread recognition in the country due to their impressive achievements in recent years. The pair's latest triumph came at the 2023 Indonesia Open in Jakarta, where they emerged as the champions in the men’s doubles category. In the final, Chirag and Satwik defeated the reigning world champions, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik from Malaysia, securing their first-ever Super 1000 title.

This victory holds significant magnitude as Chirag and Satwik have now become the first Indian pair to win at all levels of the BWF Tour, ranging from Super 300 to Super 1000. Furthermore, they have also become the first Indian duo to win a Super 1000 event. Their exceptional performance in Indonesia has propelled them to their highest career ranking, as they now hold the third position in the men's doubles category according to the latest BWF rankings.

Chirag and Satwik recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, where they shared their insights on their memorable journey at the recently concluded Indonesia Open and their aspirations for the future. The 2022 Commonwealth medallists also discussed the strong bond they share on the court and gave a glimpse into how they celebrated their remarkable victory in this prestigious tournament. Additionally, Chirag and Satwik candidly discussed the aspects of their individual games that they believe have room for improvement. Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview:-

Q: Is there anyone you would like to dedicate this victory to?

Chirag: I would dedicate this victory to my dad since we won the title on Father's Day, I think he's been one of the most influential people in my life. I think right from the day I started playing badminton, I think to this day, I think he's always had my back. So yeah, I would dedicate this one to him.

Satwik: Yeah, I wanted to dedicate this medal to Markis Kido. I'm very close to him. He was there on my team, he passed away 2 years back. I'm close to his sister, Pia also. So, I met her in the tournament after so long. So, she was very worried. So, I wanted to dedicate this medal to him.

Q: Satvik, so you have said that you needed a wake-up call before the tournament. Why do you think you were going lazy and needed a push?

Satwik: Did I say wake-up call? I don't think so. But yeah, it's not a lazy thing. I felt like we weren't 100%, something was missing. So, it's not about laziness, but rather the way we played in Dubai. After that, we didn't have much time. Mathias wasn't here, and we couldn't focus on one thing, so I was focusing more on off-court activities instead of badminton. I didn't feel like we were giving a hundred percent. However, after the Singapore Open, we had some time. We practiced with players from other countries, and that's when we started feeling like we were on track. It meant something to us. So yeah, after the Singapore Open, we had a good amount of time. In the Indonesia Open, we played exactly how we wanted.

Q: Chirag, could you share any memorable moments or experiences from the tournament?

Chirag: Well, I think, obviously beating Aaron and Soh in the finals was definitely memorable for us. We had lost to them 8 times before and to go out there in an important Super 1000 final, we indeed zeroed down and went on to win in a pretty convincing manner, which I think was definitely the biggest highlight. I think the attitude change in us, especially in the finals, was a big boost for us. I think the belief in our game plan and to stick to it right till the very end was something very unique.

Q: Were there any specific areas of your game that you focused on improving before the tournament?

Chirag: Well, I think, as Satwik said, we weren't really playing the best of badminton going into the Indonesian Open. So, I think the week that we practiced in Singapore, we practiced quite a lot on our weaknesses and pushed as hard as possible in practice, which eventually turned out well for us, considering the win at the Indonesian Open. So yeah, I think that hunger that we had after that opening-round loss at the Singapore Open was the turning factor.

Q: What are your goals and aspirations for the remainder of the year and in the long term?

Satwik: Defending the Thomas Cup again will be a lot of fun. But before that, we are taking one tournament at a time. As it is an Olympic year, it holds particular importance for us. We want to give more consideration and perform really well in the upcoming tournaments, such as the World Championship and the Asian Games. If we can excel in these two tournaments, we will then evaluate our performance and consider participating in two or three more tournaments. Our aim is to reach deeper into the top rankings, ideally within the top two or top three. This will be beneficial for all of us. Our main concern is to avoid injuries. With so many things to accomplish, we try not to take on too much stress or overthink the situation. Currently, I feel like we are on the right path, so we don't want to make too many changes or try new things. We prefer to keep it simple and focus on maintaining our top-seed position. Right now, I think we want to do well at the World Championships.

Chirag: World Championships will definitely be the biggest, one of the biggest targets for this year. And also, the Asian Games. I think we should have a big-ticket event for this year and we hope to come back with a medal from the Asian tournaments. And as far as the long-term goals are concerned, obviously winning a medal at the Olympics is for any athlete the ultimate goal and I think for both me and Satwik it's pretty much the same.

Q: How would you describe your partnership on the court?

Chirag: I think our on-court camaraderie is what sets us apart from other pairs on the circuit. We complement each other exceptionally well. Both of us are tall, attacking players with the same goal of attacking as much as possible, yet also capable of defending when the situation requires it. As I mentioned earlier, we both possess a strong attack, and we approach the game with different perspectives.

Satwik: We think alike. While playing on the court, we think in the same mindset. It's a mix of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Chirag is more aggressive, while I am always in my zone, staying focused on one point at a time. As Chirag mentioned, we are most aggressive during the game, around 90% of the time. We always aim to attack and take control of the match. I feel like we are two bodies with one soul when we play well together.

Q: Are there any specific areas of your game that you would like to improve?

Chirag: Well, definitely as athletes, I think the day we start thinking that we are a perfect player, then I think that's the end of the road for you. There are many things that we still hope to improve on and it's an ongoing process. I think learning is an ongoing process and if I have to pinpoint one, I think we can definitely have a stronger defense. It's much better than before, but it can get better. That's one aspect that we would definitely work on. And I guess if I had to pinpoint, then it's definitely the defense.

Satwik: I feel that, in terms of game prospects, we need to focus more on defense to become world-class players. Personally, I believe I should focus more on the mental aspect, not just being hungry for more tournaments, but also on simplifying things and not overthinking. Additionally, the physical aspect is important too. So, it's not just about technique; it's a mix of everything – more training, mental game, and badminton skills. Speaking of badminton, as Chirag said, we should prioritize a more defensive approach. Although we have always preferred an attacking style, in this tournament, we have been playing more defensively as well. So, it's a 50-50 balance, not solely focused on attacking. If we can master the defensive game, it will make things much easier for us.

Q: How does it feel to win such a prestigious title and how did you celebrate after the win?

Chirag: Well, yeah, I think winning the Indonesian Open, being a 1000 event, I think it's definitely a huge achievement for both me and Satwik. And I think winning in front of the Istora crowd, which I think it couldn't have gotten any better. Beating the world number ones in the quarterfinals and then the current world champions in the finals, I think was the icing on the cake. And yeah, we are extremely elated. Like both me and Satwik, usually, we have this thing where we go out with our coaching and support staff for a nice simple dinner at a fancy restaurant, and yeah, look forward to many more titles. So yeah, it's become a ritual for us where we celebrate it with our support team.

Satwik: It's always a major tournament to play at Istora. We had the goal of getting entry and playing in the Istora stadium, and winning there would be an incredibly remarkable journey. Winning there is definitely not an easy feat. Mathias told us before the tournament that only a few people can win there because they have everything - like Leon Bay, who has won many titles. He shared examples of how to play in Indonesia, emphasizing that it's not easy to cope with the drift conditions and perform in front of such a large crowd. So, I believe it's one of the special tournaments to participate in, and it's certainly one of the biggest achievements in our career so far in our career. Yeah, like Chirag said, we go to a fancy restaurant and they convince me to try Japanese or Italian cuisine, which I don't like, but this time I convinced them to have Indian cuisine. So, I am happy.

