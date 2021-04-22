Jwala Gutta And Vishnu Vishal Are Now Officially Married | See Wedding Picture

Shuttler Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal are now officially husband and wife. The wedding picture was released by Karan Soma Photography on Thursday.

Dressed in a blue and red saree, Jwala looked stunning as she posed with husband Vishnu against a floral backdrop. As per the social media post, the wedding event was a private affair with limited guests amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The celebrity couple met each other a few years ago. Vishnu proposed the ace badminton player on her 37th birthday last year.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding announcement

The couple got engaged in September 2020 and did not announce their wedding date till mid-April. Jwala Gutta took to her Instagram handle on April 13, 2021, and announced her wedding with her long-time beau Vishnu to be held on April 22, 2021. Along with the announcement, she also mentioned their wedding is going to be a private affair.

Vishnu Vishal had shared a note announcing his wedding to Jwala Gutta which read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness.”

Jwala Gutta's bridal shower

Jwala Gutta also shared a series of photos from her bridal shower. She posed in a yellow coloured dress with her friends and wore a sash that said 'Bride to be'. In the caption, Jwala wrote 'What would I do without my girls....Thank you @amritavir for hosting this amazing day. And wanna thank all my girls making it super special for me." [sic]