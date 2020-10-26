Kento Momota Set To Return On Court After Life-threatening Car Accident In January 2020

Japanese badminton star Kento Momota has fully recovered and is back fit, according to Japan head badminton coach Park Joo Bong. According to the coach, the two-time world champion was very close to playing at the Denmark Open in October 2020. The latest comments by the head coach mark a successful turnaround for the Olympics 2021 favourite, who had suffered a horrific car crash at the start of the year.

Kento Momota car accident revisited

The Japanese badminton player had suffered a tragic crash while travelling to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 13, when the van he was being driven in crashed into a lorry. While the driver of the van was killed, two Japanese team officials and a Badminton World Federation technical officer were injured alongside Kento Momota as well.

The badminton ace was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital near the Malaysian capital with skin lacerations and an eye socket fracture. While Momota has made a full recovery, Nippon Badminton Association secretary-general Zeniya Kinji commenting on the Kento Momota car accident branded the news of the player’s survival a miracle.

Kento Momota set to return ahead of 2021 Olympics: Coach

Speaking to BWF, Park Joo Bong claimed that Kento Momota is back to his normal level. The coach disclosed that the 26-year-old’s training is going well, with Park Joo Bong revealing that Momota was set to feature in the Denmark Open before the coronavirus situation in the country worsened. The coach said that all players including Kento Momota were training for the tournament since October 1, with the spike in cases days before the tournament leading to the players’ withdrawal.

Park Joo Bong said that despite making hotel and flight bookings, the plan had to be cancelled at the last minute due to the change in the situation.

BWF rankings: Kento Momota hot favourite for Olympic gold

While the badminton star has talked about the accident, the 26-year-old will start next year’s event as a favourite. While speaking to the press, Kento Momota conceded that he doesn’t want to make any excuses as he targets a gold medal for his country next year.

Ever since getting to the top of the BWF rankings in September 2018, no one has been able to knock Kento Momota off the top spot. However, the event in Japan next year will be Momota’s first Olympics after the badminton player was banned from the event in 2016 for visiting an illegal casino.

How much is Kento Momota net worth?

In addition to being at the top of the BWF rankings, Kento Momota has a net worth of $3 million according to The Richest. The badminton star finished as the highest-earning badminton player in 2019, becoming the first to win more than half a million US dollars in prize money in a calendar year. According to BWF Badminton, the 26-year-old has won $1,250,339.00 in prize money thus far.

