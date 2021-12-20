Kidambi Srikanth: Congratulations Pour In For BFW World Championships Silver Medalist

Indian ace Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth’s dream run in the BWF World Championships 2021 ended on Sunday after losing the final with Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. The 2021 champion defeated Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 on straight sets in Huelva, Spain. However, Srikanth had scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final in the event.

On Saturday, Srikanth scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final after his jaw-dropping victory over fellow countryman Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze. Srikanth won the silver medal and became only the fourth Indian to win a medal in the tournament after Lakshya Sen (2021), Prakash Padukone (1983) and HS Prannoy (2019). Following the final, the ace shuttler was graced with congratulatory messages and wishes from around the world for his unrivalled achievement.

Kidambi Srikanth wins silver at the BWF World Championships

Wishing the former world no 1 for his achievement, Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal. Congratulations @srikidambi." Following his wish, several ministers, leaders and other sports professionals made their wishes to the silver medallist. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Srikanth on the win.

Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal for India 🇮🇳

Congratulations @srikidambi 🏸 https://t.co/Is8kVTGk8h pic.twitter.com/6mkFhxpg8r — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 19, 2021

Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for scripting history by becoming the first male player from India to bag a Silver medal at BWF World Championships final 2021. My best wishes for his future endeavours! @srikidambi #BWFWorldChampionships2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 20, 2021

Proud of you, @srikidambi & @lakshya_sen on winning the Silver Medal🥈 & Bronze Medal 🥉 respectively at #BWFWorldChampionships at Huelva.



Congratulations and wishing you two the very best!



It’s great to have 2 shuttlers from India 🇮🇳 on the podium. pic.twitter.com/ZlHLkqCmmv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning a Silver medal in the singles final of the #BWFWorldChampionships in #Huelva, Spain on Sunday. Governor Sri Harichandan said the people of Andhra Pradesh and pic.twitter.com/gtC6zD42Jv — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) December 19, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning a Silver medal in the singles final of the #BWFWorldChampionships in #Huelva, Spain on Sunday. Governor Sri Harichandan said the people of Andhra Pradesh and pic.twitter.com/uAdNIqUuTA — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) December 19, 2021

No dishonour in losing to an opponent in his purple patch. We are sure you will be champion next time.

Congratulations to former world no. 1 @srikidambi on the well deserved Silver.

Well played @lakshya_sen for the bronze.

Good to see Indian shuttlers among medals. pic.twitter.com/QIFK1Y9L4B — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 19, 2021

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew

Srikanth had his moments in the final as he was leading 11-7 at half-time in the first set. However, Kean Yew soon stamped his authority and seized back the initiative. In fact, at one point in time, Srikanth was leading 9-3 after which the Singapore shuttler stormed back. The second set was more competitive compared to the first as it went right down to the wire. Yet another time, Srikanth let his opponent make a comeback after initially taking a 7-4 lead. Srikanth gave up the ghost after Kean Yew took back-to-back points to seal the deal. Kean Yew, in the meantime, entered the history books as he became the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title. In the last two months, Yew has climbed in the rankings after beating six out of the top 10 players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Image: @KirenRijiju_Twitter