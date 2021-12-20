Last Updated:

Kidambi Srikanth: Congratulations Pour In For BFW World Championships Silver Medalist

Srikanth scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win silver medal at the BWF World Championships after losing the final to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Kidambi Srikanth

Image: @KirenRijiju_Twitter


Indian ace Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth’s dream run in the BWF World Championships 2021 ended on Sunday after losing the final with Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. The 2021 champion defeated Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 on straight sets in Huelva, Spain. However, Srikanth had scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final in the event.

On Saturday, Srikanth scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final after his jaw-dropping victory over fellow countryman Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze. Srikanth won the silver medal and became only the fourth Indian to win a medal in the tournament after Lakshya Sen (2021), Prakash Padukone (1983) and HS Prannoy (2019). Following the final, the ace shuttler was graced with congratulatory messages and wishes from around the world for his unrivalled achievement.

Kidambi Srikanth wins silver at the BWF World Championships

Wishing the former world no 1 for his achievement, Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal. Congratulations @srikidambi." Following his wish, several ministers, leaders and other sports professionals made their wishes to the silver medallist. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Srikanth on the win. 

READ | BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth settles for historic silver after losing finals

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew

Srikanth had his moments in the final as he was leading 11-7 at half-time in the first set. However, Kean Yew soon stamped his authority and seized back the initiative. In fact, at one point in time, Srikanth was leading 9-3 after which the Singapore shuttler stormed back. The second set was more competitive compared to the first as it went right down to the wire. Yet another time, Srikanth let his opponent make a comeback after initially taking a 7-4 lead. Srikanth gave up the ghost after Kean Yew took back-to-back points to seal the deal. Kean Yew, in the meantime, entered the history books as he became the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title. In the last two months, Yew has climbed in the rankings after beating six out of the top 10 players, including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. 

READ | BWF World Championship 2021 Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth loses; Loh Kean Yew makes history

Image: @KirenRijiju_Twitter

READ | Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew, BWF World Championships final: H2H, stats & prediction
READ | Kidambi Srikanth's road to historic maiden BWF World Championships final: How it happened
READ | Kidambi Srikanth enters historic final, netizens laud 'comeback after 3 years'
Tags: Kidambi Srikanth, Badminton, BWF World Championships
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com