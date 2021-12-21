Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth's dream run in the BWF World Championship 2021 ended after he lost 21-15, 22-20 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the finals. The 28-year old became the first Indian to reach the final after he defeated fellow countryman Lakshya Sen, who won the bronze.

As a result of the accomplishment, Srikanth also became only the fourth Indian to win a medal at the BWF World Championships after Sen (2021), HS Prannoy (2019) and Prakash Padukone (1983). While the former world number one had his moments in the event's final, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, he said that he was yet delighted and proud of his performance.

Kidambi Srikanth delighted to win silver medal

On being asked how it felt to win a silver medal, Kidambi Srikanth said, " World Championships is such a big event. It is always good to win any medal, and I am just very happy with the silver medal." The 28-year old then went on to deny making any complaints regarding the COVID protocols of the event, stating that it is the same for every player and that they needed to follow them to 'make the tournaments happen.'

On being asked to reflect on his historic performances at the BWF World Championships, Srikanth said, "I am just very happy. But yes, I had my chances in the final. Although I could not really finish it the way I wanted. I really think I did well throughout the tournament. There were some good players that I played, and I am very happy with the performance." The 28-year old is now looking forward to playing in the Indian Open that begins on January 10.

Kidambi Srikanth 🇮🇳 and Loh Kean Yew 🇸🇬 are as cool as cucumbers in this spectacular rally.#TotalEnergiesBadminton #BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/0FS7OzBCb1 — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 20, 2021

Kidambi Srikanth's historic run to BWF World Championships final

Kidambi Srikanth's road to the final was extraordinary as he began by defeating former world number 20 Pablo Abian in the first round in just 36 minutes. He followed that victory with wins over Li Shi Feng, Lu Guang Zu and Mark Caljouw before defeating compatriot and current world number 17 Lakshya Sen in a thrilling semi-final.

However, he could not replicate the consistency in the final, having allowed Loh Kean Yew to get back in the match despite having a decent lead in both games at one stage. Srikanth lost the first game despite leading 9-3 at one stage. Similarly, he lost the second game, having taken a 7-4 lead at one stage. With the win, Yew became the first Singaporean to win a BWF World Championship title.