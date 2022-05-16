Kidambi Srikanth was instrumental in Team India winning the Thomas Cup badminton tournament on Sunday after he had won his singles match against Jonatan Christie. Srikanth won the match 21-15 23-21 to help Team India make history in Bangkok. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Srikanth spoke about his strategy against his opponent in the final.

Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth on his strategy against Jonatan Christie in the final

Kidambi Srikanth is considered one of the best touch players in the sport of badminton and going into the Thomas Cup finals, the Indian shuttler looked ot be in great form having not lost a single match. Speaking about his approach toward the singles match in the final, Srikanth said, "Going into the match i knew that if i can really win then we will be the Thomas Cup champions. I lost to him the last time and that result really put the pressure aside".

He further said, "All i was thinking was about executing my strategies well and playing the best badminton possible. I am very happy and when i am watching those videos i am not able to speak but extremely happy and for the fact that being able to contribute toward's the team's win is making me more happy".

Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie

Both Kidambi Srikanth and Jonatan Christie faced each other earlier during the Swiss Open 2022 tournament and it was Christie who came out victorious. However, the Thomas Cup final was a completely different affair as India outplayed one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history i.e Indonesia for their maiden triumph.

Christie tied the game at 8-8 having won 6 consecutive points. However, Kidambi Srikanth fought his way back to take 11-9 lead during the first break of the match. After the break it was one-way traffic as the Indian shuttler won six straight points to rap up the first set 21-15. The second set was a see-saw affair with Srikanth taking 11-8 lead at the interval. Both the players battle for points post-break tying the game at 18-18. However, it was Srikanth who prevailed sealing the match with a fantastic smash to win the second set 23-21 and with that the match as well.

India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup final

India blanked Indonesia by 3-0 with Lakshya sen and doubles pair of Ranikreddy and Shetty pulling off come from behind victory. Lakshya Sen ended his losing streak with an 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19 giving India a 2-0 lead in the final. The experienced Kidambi Srikanth then sealed the deal by beating Jonatan Christie by 21-15 23-21 in the third match.