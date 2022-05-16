Kidambi Srikanth and the Indian Men's Badminton team were dancing in joy after lifting the country's maiden Thomas Cup trophy. 29-year-old Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie by 21-15 23-21 to seal the historic victory and also finished his Thomas Cup campaign unbeaten. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the ace shuttler shared his thoughts on India's historic Thomas Cup triumph.

Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth on excitement among youngsters

The Indian contingent that won the Thomas Cup 2022 featured a blend of youth and experience. Speaking to Republic TV, Srikanth revealed how youngsters are hungry for success. He said, "There are a lot of youngsters in the team and all of them are very excited and wanted to do something for the nation. Winning any medal in Thomas Cup means a lot because we haven't won any medal for a very long time and the last time we won the format was also different so winning any medal was big and huge. All of them were excited and wanted to win as well and we just to calm them down and say that you know just one hour we get to play on that court is really important if you play really well and execute the plans. Going into the tournament, you all know we are capable it is more about being consistent and winning the match that we play."

Kidambi Srikanth thanks fellow teammates for Thomas Cup triumph

Furthermore, Srikanth thanked his fellow teammates for their support and for helping in proving to the future generation that India has the ability to win more Thomas Cups in future. He said, "I would thank youngsters for being supportive and I think all of us proved that India can win the Thomas Cup so the next generation who have just started playing badminton or those who are slowly progressing towards taking the sport professionally. They have a chance and infrastructure and support from the government and if they can really work hard towards it is possible to win many Thomas Cups."

Kidambi Srikanth credits WhatsApp group for India's historic triumph

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with BWF, Kidambi Srikanth opened up about the atmosphere within the team and how every member of the squad was supportive of each other. The ace shuttler who spoke about feeling good to be able to contribute to the team's success made the revelation about a WhatsApp group being created before the Thomas Cup 2022 which was titled ‘We’ll Bring It Home.'

India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup final result

India dominated Indonesia by 3-0 with Lakshya sen and the doubles pair of Ranikreddy and Shetty pulling off come from behind victory. Lakshya Sen ended his losing streak with an 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19 giving India a 2-0 lead in the final. The experienced Kidambi Srikanth then sealed the deal by beating Jonatan Christie by 21-15 23-21 in the third match.