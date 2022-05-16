The Indian Men's Badminton Team created history on Sunday as they beat Indonesia to win the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok, Thailand. India defeated 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 to register their maiden Thomas Cup win. India's star player Kidambi Srikanth spoke to Republic TV about his team's victory at the Thomas Cup.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Srikanth compared Thomas Cup with Cricket World Cup, calling it the "biggest team moment" in the history of Indian badminton.

"We are very happy to win such a big team event. It is considered to be the biggest team event in badminton just like the World Cup in cricket," Srikanth said.

Srikanth thanked all the supporters who wished for India to do well in the competition. He also shared a message for aspiring youngsters who want to play for India in the future. He said the country has the potential and infrastructure to win many more Thomas Cups, adding it's just about putting in the hard work.

"First of all, I would really like to thank all of them for being very supportive. I think all of us today have proved that it is possible, that India can also win Thomas Cup. The next generation of youngsters who have just started playing badminton is slowly progressing towards taking that professional leap. I think they all have the chance, they all have the potential and infrastructure and the support from the government so they can really work hard, work towards it and I think it is possible and we can see many more Thomas Cups for India," Srikanth said when asked to give a message to youngsters.

Srikanth also talked about his final match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. He said he knew before going into the match that if he wins, India will be crowned the Thomas Cup champions. Srikanth admitted to being under pressure before the match against Christie because he had lost to him once before their meeting on Sunday. Srikanth stated that the pressure, however, was brushed off after India secured a 2-0 lead against Indonesia in the final.

When asked what was going on in his mind during the decisive third set against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, Srikanth said, "Going into the match I knew that if I can really win, we will be the Thomas Cup champion. But I lost to him the last time so that result really put this pressure aside and then all I was thinking about was executing my strategy so I play well and play the best badminton possible. I was really happy and even now when I am watching those videos, I am not able to speak. I am extremely happy. The fact that I was able to contribute to the team's win is making me even happier."

Furthermore, Srikanth spilled beans on the strategies behind ensuring a win over 14-time Thomas Cup champions. "Throughout the tournament I was playing well so the coaches told me to just be there till the end and be more consistent and not to give him any easy point. I was thinking If I can take that early lead then I will have a lot of advantages expecially because of the fact that India was leading 2-0 before my match. It was known that they will be under a lot of pressure so I only had to be more consistent and not make any easy mistake and being there fighting for each point and being focused and being more consistent," he elaborated.

He added, "When you are playing at the highest level, it's really important how consistent you are. You have to be able to play well without any mistakes, you have to be able to play more matches and win more matches. I am very happy that I won all the six matches that I played in this tournament and also very happy that I was able to contribute to the team's win every time. I think I am just very happy with the way I played throughout the tournament".

Besides, Srikanth laid emphasis on a WhatsApp group titled 'It's coming home'. He said that the group was named such because he wanted to tell his teammates that they can do it if they believe in themselves.

"We named that group "It's coming home" even before we came here in Thailand. It was only to tell all the other players that we can do it. It's just about us believing in ourselves and you know if we can really get on and play the best badminton possible, we can definitely do it. So it was just about telling them that we can really do it," Srikanth said.

Speaking on his teammates and the journey of succeeding as a team, Srikanth explained, "All of them were really excited, they really wanted to do well and we just had to calm them down then just say that it's just about that one hour we get to play on court is what is really important. We can really play well and execute the plans well in that one hour. Going into the tournament we all knew that we are capable but it's more about being consistent, it's more about winning that match we play. Even in the past, sometimes we won singles, sometimes we won doubles but it was never together as a team. This time we told each other that we have to do it for the nation and I think that everyone did really well."

Thomas Cup final

Srikanth played a critical role in India's victory on Sunday as he defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15 b when he beat World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke to break the 2-2 tie and assist India in reaching their maiden Thomas Cup final. Srikanth beat Gemke 13-21 21-9 21-12 in the fifth and final set of the match as India registered a 3-2 win over Denmark.

As far as Sunday's final is concerned, the match began with a clash between young Indian talent Lakshya Sen and World No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka. Lakshya helped India take an early lead when he beat Sinisuka 8-21 21-17 21-16. Doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy then beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19 to help their side multiply their lead to 2-0. Kidambi then won his set against Christie to register the historic win for India.

Image: Republic/BAI_Media/Twitter

