Kidambi Srikanth Vs Antonsen Live Score: Indian Ace Loses Thriller After Injury Setback

Kidambi Srikanth's wait for a win at the BWF World Tour Finals continued as he suffered a 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 loss to No 2 seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark. The 27-year-old started the game in imperious fashion but was bogged down by fatigue and injury trouble in the latter stages of the game. Srikanth had made the semi-finals in the 2014 edition of the tournament but has yet to taste victory in his last nine games in the competition.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen live score: Indian ace suffers defeat after injury

Kidambi Srikanth showed no signs of struggle despite his lack of action as he started off blazingly in the first game. The Indian ace was accurate with most of his cross-court play, with Antonsen struggling to get a grip in the opening exchanges. However, he stepped up on the gas and the game was tied 13-13 before Srikanth went on a roll to seal the game. However, Srikanth's late surge did not continue in the second game as Antonsen raced to a 16-9 lead, before the 27-year-old came close, with reducing the deficit to 16-15. However, the Danish international kept his cool to take the game 21-16, to the force a decider.

Kidambi Srikanth showed signs of tiredness and needed a doctor to treat his ankle, but started off relatively well in a close-fought start. Both players took time with their shuttle dispenses but were quick to latch onto each other's mistakes in what was a pulsating encounter. Srikanth had an opportunity to extend his lead to five points but missed both his attempts to reduce his advantage to 12-11. The 27-year-old's chances looked bleak considering his injury and fatigue after he conceded yet another rally to go behind 16-15, before quickly regaining his lead at 17-16 with some intelligent play. However, Antonsen won four straight points to go 20-17 ahead, before sealing the game after conceding the first match point.

BWF World Tour Finals schedule: Kidambi Srikanth's matches

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen: Wednesday, January 27

Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei: Thursday, January 28

Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Ka Long Angus: TBA

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals live stream?

The live telecast of the BWF World Tour Finals will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The live coverage of the games will begin from 9:30 AM IST onwards. The BWF World Tour Finals live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. For more updates and information, one can follow BWF’s and BAI's social media handles.

(Image Courtesy: Kidambi Srikanth Twitter)