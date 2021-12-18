Last Updated:

BWF World Championships Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen To Reach Final

The Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth match is a battle of two generations. 20-year old Sen showed his mettle in the quarter-final match against China's Zhao Junpeng as he beat him 21-15, 15-21, 22-20. Meanwhile, veteran Srikanth overcame Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw by winning 21-8, 21-7. Catch all the Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score updates here on Republic TV.

BWF World Championships

23:49 IST, December 18th 2021
Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen to reach BWF World Championships final

Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in an hour and nine minutes to reach the BWF World Championships final.

23:43 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth takes lead with outstanding shot

Kidambi Srikanth takes the slight edge in the contest at 16-15 with an outstanding shot. He won three consecutive points against the 20-year old opponent.

23:39 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen and Srikanth continue to go neck & neck

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth seem to be delivering a scintillating match as the scores are currently tied 13-13.

23:37 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen gains the upper hand

Suddenly, Lakshya Sen seems to have gained the upper hand in the contest as he delivered an outstanding smash to take a 13-11 lead in the decider.

23:32 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen takes 11-8 lead at interval

Lakshya Sen seems to have found some exceptional form as he fought back extremely well to take a three-point lead at the interval. The 20-year old leads the former world number one by 11-8 at the interval stage of the decider.

23:26 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen and Srikanth continue to go neck & neck

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth continue to go neck and neck in the decider as they are currently tied at 6-6. Sen seems to show some fight back by attempting to finish points quickly.

23:22 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth continues to dominate points

Kidambi Srikanth continues to dominate the points as Lakshya Sen seems exhausted and is failing to play longer rallies. Srikanth currently leads the final game 3-2.

23:18 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth equals tie

After losing the first set 21-17, Kidambi Srikanth fights back to equal the tie by winning the second game 21-14. The former world number one made a remarkable comeback in the second game as he was 4-8 down at one stage. Srikanth won most of the longer rallies in the second game, with Sen seeming exhausted.

23:14 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen seems tired

Kidambi Srikanth continues to win points as he seems to be tiring Lakshya Sen. The 20-year old Indian seems to be breathing heavily and is finding it difficult to engage in longer rallies. Srikanth currently leads 16-13.

23:09 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth leads 11-9 at interval

Having been 4-8 down at one stage, Kidambi Srikanth made a brilliant comeback by winning seven of the next eight points. At the interval stage, Srikanth leads Sen 11-9. However, he is still a game down.

23:06 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth looks to fight back

Kidambi Srikanth looks to be more in control of the longer points as he seems to win points when he makes Lakshya Sen rally more. Srikanth currently trails Sen by 8-9.

23:03 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen takes 7-4 lead

Lakshya Sen takes a 7-4 lead after Kidambi Srikanth continues to make errors.

23:00 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth clinches 1st point in 2nd game

After losing the first game to Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth hopes to fight back and he made a good start by winning the first point.

22:57 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen clinches first game 21-17

Lakshya Sen provided a clinical performance in the first game to defeat former world number one Kidambi Srikanth 21-17.

22:55 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth equals scores at 16-16

After several short rallies, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth engaged in a beautiful long rally, with the veteran Srikanth coming out on top. As a result, Srikanth equalled the scores at 16-16, having trailed since the interval.

22:52 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Sen hits outstanding smash to take 16-13 lead

Lakshya Sen hit an outstanding smash to take a 16-13 lead against Kidambi Srikanth.

22:48 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Lakshya has an 11-8 advantage at the interval

As both players continue to play shorter rallies, the match has reached the interval stage quickly with Lakshya Sen taking an 11-8 lead against Kidambi Srikanth.

22:46 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Lakshya takes lead at 7-6

Lakshya Sen took the lead for the first time in the match. The 20-year old currently leads 7-6.

22:44 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Lakshya makes beautiful rally to equal scores

20-year old Lakshya Sen played a beautiful rally to equal the scores at 6-6 against his more experienced opponent.

22:42 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live score: Srikanth leads 5-4

Kidambi Srikanth delivers a beautiful backhand to take a 5-4 lead against Lakshya Sen.

22:36 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen wins the toss and chooses the end

19-ranked shuttler Lakshya Sen won the toss against Kidambi Srikanth and chose the end.

22:32 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen defeated Jun Peng Zhao to reach BWF World Championships final

Debutant Lakshya Sen seems to be in the form of his life as he reached the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships by defeating China's Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21 and 22-20. The 20-year old Indian showed his class by delivering some exceptional smashes and demonstrating a resolute defence.

22:20 IST, December 18th 2021
Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are going to make history at BWF World Championships

The men's contingent of the Indian Badminton team are going to make history at the BWF World Championships as either Kidambi Srikanth or Lakshya Sen will book their place in the final of the event. Both the players will be facing each other for the first time, making this a promising encounter to watch.

22:08 IST, December 18th 2021
How to watch BWF World Championships live in India?

The Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Meanwhile, the game can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

