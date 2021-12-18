BWF World Championships Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen To Reach Final

Quick links:
Image: Facebook@LakshyaSen, Kidambi Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in an hour and nine minutes to reach the BWF World Championships final.
Kidambi Srikanth takes the slight edge in the contest at 16-15 with an outstanding shot. He won three consecutive points against the 20-year old opponent.
Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth seem to be delivering a scintillating match as the scores are currently tied 13-13.
Suddenly, Lakshya Sen seems to have gained the upper hand in the contest as he delivered an outstanding smash to take a 13-11 lead in the decider.
Lakshya Sen seems to have found some exceptional form as he fought back extremely well to take a three-point lead at the interval. The 20-year old leads the former world number one by 11-8 at the interval stage of the decider.
Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth continue to go neck and neck in the decider as they are currently tied at 6-6. Sen seems to show some fight back by attempting to finish points quickly.
Kidambi Srikanth continues to dominate the points as Lakshya Sen seems exhausted and is failing to play longer rallies. Srikanth currently leads the final game 3-2.
After losing the first set 21-17, Kidambi Srikanth fights back to equal the tie by winning the second game 21-14. The former world number one made a remarkable comeback in the second game as he was 4-8 down at one stage. Srikanth won most of the longer rallies in the second game, with Sen seeming exhausted.
Kidambi Srikanth continues to win points as he seems to be tiring Lakshya Sen. The 20-year old Indian seems to be breathing heavily and is finding it difficult to engage in longer rallies. Srikanth currently leads 16-13.
Having been 4-8 down at one stage, Kidambi Srikanth made a brilliant comeback by winning seven of the next eight points. At the interval stage, Srikanth leads Sen 11-9. However, he is still a game down.
Kidambi Srikanth looks to be more in control of the longer points as he seems to win points when he makes Lakshya Sen rally more. Srikanth currently trails Sen by 8-9.
Lakshya Sen takes a 7-4 lead after Kidambi Srikanth continues to make errors.
After losing the first game to Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth hopes to fight back and he made a good start by winning the first point.
Lakshya Sen provided a clinical performance in the first game to defeat former world number one Kidambi Srikanth 21-17.
After several short rallies, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth engaged in a beautiful long rally, with the veteran Srikanth coming out on top. As a result, Srikanth equalled the scores at 16-16, having trailed since the interval.
Lakshya Sen hit an outstanding smash to take a 16-13 lead against Kidambi Srikanth.
As both players continue to play shorter rallies, the match has reached the interval stage quickly with Lakshya Sen taking an 11-8 lead against Kidambi Srikanth.
Lakshya Sen took the lead for the first time in the match. The 20-year old currently leads 7-6.
20-year old Lakshya Sen played a beautiful rally to equal the scores at 6-6 against his more experienced opponent.
Kidambi Srikanth delivers a beautiful backhand to take a 5-4 lead against Lakshya Sen.
19-ranked shuttler Lakshya Sen won the toss against Kidambi Srikanth and chose the end.
Debutant Lakshya Sen seems to be in the form of his life as he reached the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships by defeating China's Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21 and 22-20. The 20-year old Indian showed his class by delivering some exceptional smashes and demonstrating a resolute defence.
The men's contingent of the Indian Badminton team are going to make history at the BWF World Championships as either Kidambi Srikanth or Lakshya Sen will book their place in the final of the event. Both the players will be facing each other for the first time, making this a promising encounter to watch.
The Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. Meanwhile, the game can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.