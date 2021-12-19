Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew, BWF World Championships Final: H2H, Stats & Prediction

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in the men's singles semi-finals to reach his maiden BWF World Badminton Championships final. The 28-year-old beat Lakshya in a thrilling match to become the first-ever Indian male badminton player to enter the World Championships final.

Only two other Indian men have managed to win medals in the competition's history - Prakash Padukone (Bronze medal in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (Bronze medal in 2019). Kidambi will now lock horns against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the final of the competition on Sunday.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: H2H record

Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew have played just one game against each other in their career so far. Kidambi emerged victorious in the sole game that he played against the Singaporean shuttler. The duo locked horns in the men's singles semi-finals during the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where Kidambi displayed a wide array of shots to beat Loh Kean in straight games 21-17, 21-14.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: Individual stats

Kidambi Srikanth will compete in the final on Sunday as the World's No. 14 ranked player. Srikanth has played 397 matches in his career and has won 256 of them. He has lost 141 games so far in his career. Srikanth has also won 18 and lost 16 games in the 34 matches he has played in 2021.

In the BWF World Rankings for men's singles players, Loh Kean Yew is ranked 22nd. In his career, Loh Kean has appeared in 211 matches, winning 137 of them. So far in his career, Loh Kean has lost 74 games. In 2021, Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean has won 17 and lost only 7 games in the 24 outings.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: Prediction

Kidambi Srikanth, who has a better record than Loh Kean, is the favourite to win the BWF World Badminton Championships final on Sunday. However, given that Loh Kean has already vanquished some major names in the ongoing competition, he could easily spring a surprise against Srikanth.

If Loh Kean Yew, the first Singaporean to reach the World Championships final, wins his match against Kidambi Srikanth in Spain, he will become the first unseeded men's singles world champion since 2013.

Image: KidambiSrikanth/Twitter