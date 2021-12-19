Last Updated:

Kidambi Srikanth Vs Loh Kean Yew Live Stream: How To Watch BWF World Championships Final?

Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the final of the BWF World Badminton Championship in the men's singles category.

Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the final of the BWF World Badminton Championship in the men's singles category. The former world number one stormed into the final of the marquee badminton event after defeating compatriot Lakshay Sen in a thrilling semifinal match in Spain's Huelva. The 28-year-old will lock horns against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the summit clash on Sunday. 

Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew: When and where to watch?

The final of the BWF World Badminton Championships 2021 will be played at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain. The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST. Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live on television on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3. The match will also be live-streamed on the video-streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.  

Kidambi's road to the final

Kidambi Srikanth, the World No. 14 ranked player, advanced to the final of the BWF World Championships after winning five consecutive matches during the preliminary round of the competition. In Round 1 of the men's singles division, Kidambi defeated local challenger Pablo Abian 21-13, 21-16. Kidambi then defeated Li Shi Feng of China 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 in Round 2. In Round 3, the Indian shuttler met Lu Guang Zu, whom he defeated 21-10, 21-15. In the competition's quarter-final, Kidambi faced Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw, whom he defeated 21-8, 21-7.

Among all of Kidambi's matches at the BWF World Badminton Championships, his encounter versus Lakshay Sen in the semifinals was the most intriguing. Kidambi defeated Lakshya 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in an exciting encounter. The game took an hour and nine minutes to complete.

Speaking of Indian men's performance at World Championships, only two have managed to win medals in the competition's history. Prakash Padukone won a bronze medal in 1983, while B Sai Praneeth won a Bronze medal in 2019. All eyes are now on Kidambi Srikanth to make history. The Indian star is slated to face Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday, December 19. 

