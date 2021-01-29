Kidambi Srikanth Vs Ng Ka Long Angus: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Nail-biting Matchup

After two days of losses, Kidambi Srikanth faced Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long for this third game at the BWF World Tour Finals, losing 21-12, 21-18, 21-19. The Indian shuttler – struggling with his injury – lost both previous games during the decider.

Apart from the former world No. 1, PV Sindhu was also selected to play the World Tour Finals games in Bangkok, Thailand. Like Srikanth, the 2016 Olympics Silver medalist also lost both her group stage games – first against Tai Tzu Ying and the second against Ratchanok Intanon.

Originally meant to have taken place in China, the tournament was pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Srikanth was the only one selected who played all the necessary qualifiers for the event.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Ng Ka Long Angus live score

🇮🇳’s @srikidambi went down fighting hard in the 3️⃣rd match of the group stage against World No. 8️⃣- Ng Ka Long Angus of 🇭🇰 . He ends his #WorldTourFinalsBangkok campaign.



Final Score: 21-12,18-21,19-21



Tough luck, champ!🙌@himantabiswa | @AJAYKUM78068675 #BWFWorldTourFinals pic.twitter.com/59vjvhch4r — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 29, 2021

Round 1 began in Srikanth’s favour, the former No. 1 maintaining a steady lead as the game progressed. Angus Ng Ka Long tried to make a comeback at multiple stages, only to have Srikanth widen the gap as soon as he could. With multiple back-to-back points, Srikanth was at match point, soon beating the Hong Kong shuttler 21-12.

Game 2, however, slipped away from Srikanth’s hand. While the game was within a two-point difference at most times, Angus maintained a lead towards the end. After a few smart shots from the Hong Kong native, Kidambi lost round two 21-18.

BWF World Tour Finals live score

The decider started (and ended) in Angus' favour, who quickly advanced to a 7-3 advantage. While Long tried to widen the gap, Srikanth pushed ahead to an 8-6 gap after a long rally. The players went back and forth again, Srikanth eventually reaching a one-point disadvantage. Despite some impressive shots from Srikanth, he trailed by a two or three-point disadvantage.

Within minutes, Srikanth had tied the score at 14-all, only to gain a 14-15 advantage soon after. Angus evened it again at 15 with a clever smash. Both players attempted cross-court shots, neither maintaining a lead of over one point.

After another rally, Angus' error of judgement helped Srikanth tie the game at 17 – only for Long to gain an 18-17 lead after the next serve. An unsuccessful challenge increased Long’s lead to 19-17. While Long seemed to have the advantage, Srikanth edged closer (19-18) after a 42-shot rally.

Another smart shot had the score tied at 19. The next point, however, was awarded to Angus.

Within seconds, Angus shot another smash, beating Srikanth 21-19.

Kidambi Srikanth injury

Last year, Srikanth went down due to multiple injuries, coming back in September during the COVID-19 crisis. This year, however, his troubles have continued. While he advanced to the second round in the Thailand Open, he withdrew due to a strain on his calf muscle. "Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain," he informed fans on Twitter.

BWF World Tour Finals live stream

The BWF World Tour Finals will be shown live in India on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform with any eligible subscription. For updates on social media, fans can follow the Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India handles.

BWF World Tour Finals India TV Channel – Star Sports Network

