Kidambi Srikanth's Brother Highlights 'togetherness' As Key To India's 1st Thomas Cup Win

Team India scripted history on Sunday as they won their maiden Thomas Cup title when they defeated 14-time champions Indonesia. The team featuring the likes of world championship medalist Lakshya Sen and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth etched their names in the history books by outclassing Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Following their historic triumph, Srikanth's brother, Nanda Gopal, spoke exclusively to Republic TV.

Nanda Gopal reflects on Team India's Thomas Cup 2022 win

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor, Nanda Gopal said, "It was an amazing and proud moment for Team India. It is a dream for every badminton player that has been playing over the years. Extremely happy," when asked about his initial take on Team India's historic Thomas Cup 2022 triumph. On being asked whether he had spoken to his brother, Gopal replied, "We had spoken 15 minutes back. He is very happy. And as you said he already spoke to the Prime Minister, so it was a proud moment."

#LIVE | Kidambi Srikanth's brother hails Indian star's mental fortitude, says Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's doubles win crucial in #ThomasCup



Tune in here - https://t.co/Eo3fcABU8I pic.twitter.com/9g9IFS0WIa — Republic (@republic) May 15, 2022

Gopal then laughed when he was asked what celebrations were planned when his brother is back and replied, "No plans yet. He has one more week. There is another tournament. After a week he will be back. But what he told me tonight was that he will take a call on whether he is going to play in the tournament or he would come back to India. No plans yet for the celebrations. Until Srikanth does not come back, we don't decide.

Gopal then delved into the preparations that Kidambi Srikanth put in to prepare for the Thomas Cup by adding, "The preparations are the same before the tournament also. But what made this team special was the togetherness of the team, coaches and the supporting staff. That really inspired the players to put in 30% extra than what they would have."

Nanda Gopal proud of brother Kidambi Srikanth

Nanda Gopal explained how his brother Kidambi Srikanth may have lost to Indonesian star Jonathan Christie two months before, but played an unbelievable match this time round to defeat the 24-year old. "I was very very happy to see the way he executed what he wanted to play," Nanda concluded his comments by explaining that what he admires about Srikanth most is his calmness and the way he takes the responsibility to take on the most difficult opponents in a team match.