Kidambi Srikanth's Father Hails Thomas Cup Win; Calls It 'Achievement For All Indians'

Indian men's badminton team on Sunday scripted history after lifting the Thomas Cup title with a commanding 3-0 win over the powerful Indonesia. World Championships medallist Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankirddy gave their best when it mattered the most as they stunned the 14-time champions to win the prestigious title for the first time ever.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kidambi Srikanth's father Krishna called it a great achievement for India. He also thanked Team India's coach Pullela Gopichand for taking sports to new heights.

"It's a very happy moment that India has achieved the Thomas Cup after such a long period. It is a great achievement for all Indians. I'm also very happy at the present moment," he said.

He added, "Badminton is established as a sport in India. Thanks to Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) who has done his part to bring this sport to this height. Also thanks to Badminton Association of India and Sports Association of India as well as state and central government."

In a historic win, the Indian men's badminton team lifted the Thomas Cup with a commanding 3-0 win over 14-times champions Indonesia. The underdog Indian side had not even reached the last-four stage since 1979 and ended up upsetting Malaysia and Denmark en route to the summit clash.

Young Lakshya Sen grabbed India a 1-0 lead with an 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world no.5 Anthony Sinisuka. "Being 3-4 points down didn't matter because I knew I was going to play from the better end and I can open up and he will be under pressure," said Sen after the tie.

"This one is for the team they have been backing me throughout. I have played well but not got the results. I'm happy that I pulled the first set for the team," he added.

Later, doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy outclassed Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Srikanth outclassed Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the historic victory.