Kidambi Srikanth's Road To Historic Maiden BWF World Championships Final: How It Happened

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has scripted his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian player to reach the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships. Kidambi reached the final after he beat compatriot Lakshya Sen in the men's singles semi-finals on Saturday. The 28-year-old made an amazing comeback to win the last two games against Lakshya and advance to the gold-medal match. Let's take a look at how Kidambi made it to his first-ever BWF World Badminton Championships final.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Pablo Abian (Round 1)

Kidambi Srikanth locked horns against Spain's Pablo Abian in the first round of BWF World Badminton Championships. The World No. 14 played some aggressive badminton to defeat the Spaniard in just 36 minutes, winning the first two of their three-game match. Kidambi won the match 21-13, 21-16.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shi Feng (Round 2)

On December 14, Kidambi beat China's Li Shi Feng in a thrilling match by coming from the back to win the last two games. Kidambi defeated Feng 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lu Guang Zu (Round 3)

Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday defeated China's Lu Guang Zu to enter the quarter-finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships for the first time in his career. The former World No.1 reached the quarterfinals after beating Lu Guang in straight games 21-10, 21-15.

Kidambi dominated the first game between the two shuttlers as he scored seven consecutive points to achieve a healthy lead. The second game saw both players fight neck-to-neck until the halfway mark before Kidambi took a late lead and beat Lu Guang.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Mark Caljouw (Quarter-Finals)

Srikanth continued his dream run in the 2021 edition of the BWF World Badminton Championships as he beat Mark Caljouw in the quarterfinals to reach his maiden World Championships final. Kidambi put on a dominant performance as he aced the Dutch shuttler in straight games 21-8, 21-7.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen (Semi-Finals)

The penultimate round of the BWF World Badminton Championships saw Kidambi lock horns against compatriot Lakshya Sen. Both players fought neck-to-neck in a thrilling game before Kidambi emerged victorious by beating Lakshya 17-21, 21-14, 21-17. The game lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

Speaking of Indian men's performance at World Championships, only two have managed to win medals in the competition's history. Prakash Padukone won a bronze medal in 1983, while B Sai Praneeth won a Bronze medal in 2019. All eyes are now on Kidambi Srikanth to make history. The Indian star is slated to face Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the final on Sunday, December 19.

Image: PTI