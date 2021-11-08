Kiren Rijiju Congratulates PV Sindhu On Being Conferred With Padma Bhushan Award

Indian badminton player and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu was awarded India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. While Sindhu's name was announced back in January 2020 on the eve of India's 71st Republic Day, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical conferral was delayed. India's former Sports Minister and current Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju sent a congratulatory message for the shuttler and thanked her for gifting him a 'top quality' badminton racket and also for teaching him how to correctly wrap a racket handle grip.

"Huge honour for sports fraternity as PV Sindhu is conferred with Padma Bhushan Award for her achievements in sports for India. Congratulations !! Thank you Sindhu for gifting me top quality badminton rackets & also for teaching me how to wrap the racket handle grip !!"

Huge honour for sports fraternity as @Pvsindhu1 is conferred with Padma Bhushan Award for her achievements in sports for India. Congratulations !!



Thank you Sindhu for gifting me top quality badminton rackets & also for teaching me how to wrap the racket handle grip !! pic.twitter.com/z3fxuqUr4g — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2021

Earlier this year, Sindhu won her second consecutive medal at the prestigious Olympic Games, a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She also became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win two Olympic medals. Her first medal was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won the silver.

Padma Bhushan Award

Padma Bhushan is one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 Padma Awards are to be presented by the President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Of those 29 of the awardees are women, another 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Padma Bhushan 2020 winners list

M Mumtaz Ali (Others)

Syed Muazzem Ali (Public Affairs)

Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Public Affairs)

Ajoy Chakrabarty (Art)

Manoj Das (Literature)

Balkrishna Doshi (Others)

Krishnammal Jagannathan (Social Work)

SC Jamir (Public Affairs)

Anil Prakash Joshi (Social Work)

Tsering Landol (Medicine)

Anand Mahindra (Trade & Industry)

Nellakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Public Affairs)

Manohar Parrikar (Public Affairs)

Jagdish Sheth (Literature)

PV Sindhu (Sports)

Venu Srinivasan (Trade & Industry)

Image: @pvsindhu/Instagram/PTI