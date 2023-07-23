Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Tournament

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have defeated the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad and Rian Ardianto to win the Korea Open Men's Doubles tournament. The Indian badminton pair entered the summit match following a stunning straight-game victory over the Chinese team of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who are ranked second in the world. The Indian duo, ranked third in the world, scored 17-21, 21-13, 21-14, which helped them defeat the opposing side.

3 things you need to know

Satwik-Chirag beat T. Hoki and Y. Kobayashi from Korea in the Quater-Final

Satwik-Chirag beat W.K. Liang and C. Wangfrom China in the Semi-Final

After PV Sindhu in 2017, Satwik-Chirag won the Korea Open for India

Satwik-Chirag add new title to their case

Satwik and Chirag have won the Swiss Open Super 500 and the Indonesia Super 1000 this year. Now, their attempt to add the Korea Open Super 500 title victory to their already impressive collection of accomplishments stand successful, marking their third title on the tour.

What happened during the sets?

Set 1: In the Korean Open Final, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto win the first game 21-17 over Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Indonesians took an early lead, but the Indians rallied in the second half of the first game. The Indians' spirited comeback helped them win five points in a row, cutting the score to 20-16. However, it was insufficient, as the Indonesians won the set 21-17.

Set 2: Chirag and Satwik make a strong comeback in the second set of the Korean Open Final. The Indians displayed excellent attacking play, forcing errors from their opponents, raining down shots on the Indonesians' bodies, and not giving them time to breathe. The Indians' intra-rally speed was very high, and they were able to force many lifts and finish with powerful smashes. Satwik's deceptive play increased their lead to 13-9. The Indians went on to win the second game 21-13.

Set 3: Chirag and Satwik maintained their strong form in the decider. They led 11-8 in the third game, dominating the fast flat exchanges with angled swipe-lifts that made it difficult for the Indonesians to respond. The Indians' short-range pushes were so powerful that some were unreturnable. The flat pushes were also higher, making their opponents' lives difficult. Chirag and Satwik demonstrated excellent low retrieves to move closer to victory. They eventually won the third game 21-14, clinching their victory in the Korean Open Final.

Both teams played exciting rallies and high-intensity badminton during the match. Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto fought valiantly, but it was the incredible combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy that propelled them to victory. The celebration was a treat for the audience, as the Gangnam Style dance moves made a memorable appearance during the awards ceremony. The partnership of Shetty and Rankireddy proved to be a winning formula, and their incredible performance earned them a well-deserved title at the Korean Open.