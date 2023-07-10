Lakshya Sen Continues His Heroic Comeback, Clinches Super 500 Title At Canada Open

Lakshya Sen won his first title of the year with his win over China’s Li Shi Feng by 21-18 and 22-20 at the Canada Open 2023 Final. After storming into the final with a straight-game win over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the semis, the 21-year-old displayed exceptional composure against the reigning All-England champion. This was Lakshya’s second Super 500 final and his first summit clash in over a year.

3 Things You Need To Know

Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in men's singles at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

He finished third during the World Championships 2021 in Huelva

The Canadian Open 2023 was Lakshya’s first-ever Super 500 win

Lakshya Sen continues scripting milestones with Canada Open 2023 triumph

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🏆😍



Lakshya defeated reigning All England winner 🇨🇳's Li Shi Feng to clinch the title 🔥💥



📸: @badmintonphoto#CanadaOpen2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton @lakshya_sen pic.twitter.com/4DIFquYoBK

— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 10, 2023

Courtesy of his win at the Canada Open, Lakshya has won at least one of the events, among the BWF World Tour Super 100, Super 300 and Super 500 tournaments. Moments after the win, the 21-year-old took to his official social media handles to share his views after becoming the Canada Open champion. Here’s what Lakhsya Sen said.

Sometimes, the hardest battles lead to the sweetest victories. The wait is over, and I am delighted to be crowned the Canada Open winner! Grateful beyond words #SenMode #BWFWorldTour #CanadaOpen2023

Lakshya Sen’s journey leading upto the Canada Open 2023 title

Lakshya Sen opened his campaign at the Canada Open 2023 with a 21-18 and 21-15 win over Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn. He then got over Brazilian shuttler Ygor Coelho do Oliveira by 21-15 and 21-11 in the Round of 16. He next clashed against Germany’s Julien Carragi in the quarter-final.

Interestingly, the quarter-final clash is the only match that went to the third set . Winning the first set by 21-8, Sen conceded the second set by 21-17. However, he was able to keep himself calm to secure a 21-10 score and win the third game to secure the title.