Lakshya Sen Defeats World Champion Loh Kean Yew To Pick Maiden India Open Title

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen earned a major milestone in his professional badminton career for India, on Sunday by picking up his maiden India Open title. The 20-year-old shuttler won in straight set, 24-22, and 21-17 against the current world champion Loh Kean Yew in the men’s singles final of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 tournament.

Lakshya started the tournament as the third seed and defeated fellow Indian Prannoy H.S. 14-21, 21-9, 21-14 in the quarterfinals to reach the semi-finals. He went on to defeat Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia, 19-21, 21-16, and 21-22 on January 15 to fix his place in the final against the reigning world champion. A 54-minute match in the men's singles final ended with Lakshya defeating the recently crowned world champion after a dominating performance.

Lakshya Sen dominated the first game of the men's singles final as he found himself with a 16-9 lead at one point before Loh Kean Yew made a comeback and took the score to 19-20. However, Lakshya kept his calm and ended up winning the game 24-22. The Singaporean player found his rhythm in the second game and denied easy points to the Indian. The points were level at 808 at one point as Sen capitulated on the momentum and scored the win by picking up quick points as the reigning world champion failed to breach the 17-points mark in the second set.

Double delight for India

Meanwhile, the day resulted in a double delight for India as the men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their first-ever Indian Open title by defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. The India duo won the match 21-16, 26-24 to clinch victory in the men’s doubles final.

Badminton fans react to Lakshya’s win

The Indian badminton fans were enthralled at witnessing Lakshya Sen picking up his maiden India Open title as they expressed their views on Twitter. A fan mentioned in his tweet that Lakshya played superbly well to defeat the reigning world champion, and hailed the 20-year old shuttler as a superstar. At the same time, other fans congratulated Lakshya on his incredible feat and predicted that he will be a crucial prospect for India in the years to come.

