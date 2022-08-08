Lakshya Sen On Bagging Gold At Commonwealth Games: 'PV Sindhu's Win Motivated Me'

India got its second gold medal in Badminton courtesy of Lakshya Sen who defeated Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng in the finals of the men's singles during the Commonwealth Games on August 8. The 20-year-old clinched the medal by defeating his opponent 19-21, 21-9, 21-16, and taking India's overall medal tally to 61 (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Besides Sen, Table Tennis player, Sharath Kamal, the duo of Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in Badminton men’s doubles, and PV Sindhu (Badminton singles), also bagged gold for India today.

#LIVE | 'PV Sindhu's victory motivated me': Lakshya Sen's first reaction post his gold at the CWG 2022; tune in to watch the latest here - https://t.co/oMAwl43rnr pic.twitter.com/mTCNUFxmkw — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022

In his first response after the victory, Sen said that he was confident about performing well in the tournament and did not put too much pressure on himself. Notably, this was the shuttler's first-ever participation in the Commonwealth Games and he managed to emerge as the top player.

Lakshya Sen reflects on his Commonwealth Games 2022 win

Talking about his maiden gold win at the Commonwealth Games, Sen expressed his elation and said that he was following the 'one-game-at-a-time' strategy. The ace shuttler also said that initially he didn't know how to celebrate his historic win as he was fully focused on winning the tournament. Sen was also part of the Indian Badminton squad which brought home the Thomas Cup earlier this year for the first time ever after defeating Indonesia in the tournament.

Sen also reflected on his consistent performance in the game including his victories in the India Open tournament earlier this year as well as the Thomas Cup. He said that the credit goes to his coaches, his father and the staff that supported him throughout his career. "They have really kept me going in the last few months and I hope I'll continue the same form in the future tournaments", Sen said.

PV Sindhu's win motivated me a lot: Lakshya Sen

Sen also accredited his win to PV Sindhu, who earlier in the day, bagged the 19th gold medal for India. She defeated Canada's Michelle Li, 21-15, 21-13 to clinch the gold in what was her third overall medal win in the Commonwealth Games after bagging a bronze medal in 2014 Glasgow and silver in 2018 Gold Coast.

"India's national anthem being played after PV Sindhu's win motivated me a lot. It was a proud moment when the same happened after my victory", Sen said. Notably, Sen's Commonwealth campaign started with a silver medal which he won in the mixed team competition.