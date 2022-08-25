Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Live Stream: How To Watch BWF World Championships Pre-quarters?

Lakshya Sen is up against his fellow Indian player HS Prannoy on Thursday, in the Round of 16 match at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo. It is pertinent to mention that both players won the historic Thomas Cup 2022 title for Team India, earlier this year. However, they will now fight against each other, in a bid to advance into the quarter-final stage of the BWF World Championships 2022.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, BWF World Championships 2022 pre-quarters: Match Preview

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Sen advanced into the pre-quarters after defeating Luís Enrique Peñalver of Spain in the Round of 32 by 21-17, 21-10. On the other hand, the Thomas Cup 2022 winner HS Prannoy heads into the pre-quarters after picking a 21-17, 21-16 win over Japan’s Kento Momota in the previous round on Wednesday. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and live telecast details about the match.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, BWF World Championships 2022 pre-quarters: Head-to-head stats

Both players have clashed against each other a total of three times in the past. Out of the three matches, Lakshya leads the head-to-head stats with two wins at the India Open 2022 and German Open 2022. On the other hand, Pannoy defeated Lakshya in the Indonesia Open 2022. The BWF World Championships pre-quarters on Thursday, promises to be an exciting battle between both players.

When will Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, BWF World Championships pre-quarters begin?

The Round of 16 match at the BWF World Championships 2022 between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy is scheduled to begin at 10:20 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, BWF World Championships pre-quarters?

The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, Round of 16 match at the BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 and DD Sports channels.

How to watch the live streaming of Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, BWF World Championships pre-quarters?

Indian badminton fans can also tune into the live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, Round of 16 match at the BWF World Championships 2022 on Voot and JioTV.