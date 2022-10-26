Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth Live Stream: When And Where To Watch French Open LIVE?

Day 2 of the French Open badminton championships tournament will witness two Indian shuttlers squaring off against each other in the opening round. Lakshya Sen will face Kidambi Srikanth for just the second time in his young but illustrious career. Srikanth leads the head-to-head record 1-0 after the former World No. 1 defeated Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the BWF World Championships semi-finals last year. This is also for the second straight time in a week that two Indian stars will clash against each other in the initial rounds of the tournament.

During the recently concluded Denmark Open, Sen faced his senior compatriot HS Prannoy and went on to win the nail-biting contest, 21-19, 21-18. Sen reached the semi-final of the Denmark Open, while Srikanth was beaten in a straight game by Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the pre-quarterfinals. Ahead of the opening Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth match, let's take a look at details about how to catch the action live.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live on TV?

The Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth match at the French Open 2022 tournament will not be shown live on TV.

Where to catch the Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live stream?

The Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live stream will not be available on the Voot platform so fans can try to catch the action on BWF TV on Youtube.

What time is the Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live match?

According to BWF website, the Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth live match will not start before 4:00 PM local time and 7:30 PM IST.

French Open 2022: Complete India squad

India fielded five singles players and four doubles pairs in the French Open 2022 tournament. India’s challenge in the singles competition at the French Open will be presented by Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will present India's challenge in men's doubles. The Commonwealth champions will have MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila for the company. In the women's doubles category, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be presenting their challenge, while Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto will feature in the mixed doubles events.